The Orlando Pride have announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the 2022 NWSL regular season. The Pride will play twice on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), twice on Twitch, and 18 times exclusively on Paramount+.

The league continues its broadcasting partnership with the CBS family of networks, which includes CBS, CBSSN, and Paramount+. Additionally, some games will once again be exclusively streamed on Twitch.

The Pride will play two of their 22 regular season games on national television this season. The first CBSSN broadcast comes on May 27, when the Pride host the Washington Spirit at Exploria Stadium. They’ll play on the network again on July 2 when they welcome Racing Louisville FC to Orlando.

The remaining 20 games can only be accessed online, with 18 streaming on Paramount+ and two on Twitch. The Paramount+ broadcasts require a subscription to the streaming service but the Twitch broadcasts can be viewed for free. Also like last season, all games will stream on Twitch internationally.

The regular season is set to begin on May 1 when the Pride will host Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, and NJ/NY Gotham FC. The season features a balanced schedule, with the club facing each of the other 11 teams twice — once at home and once away. The 2022 NWSL season will wrap up on Oct. 1, when the Pride visit OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle.

In addition to the broadcast announcement, there has also been a time change to one game. The Pride’s first visit to expansion side San Diego Wave FC on Aug. 13 was supposed to be at 5 p.m. ET but kickoff time has changed to 10:30 p.m. It will be the first of two games against the Wave, and the first time the team will face former Pride members Alex Morgan, Jodie Taylor, and Taylor Kornieck as opponents.

Orlando Pride 2022 NWSL Regular Season Broadcast Schedule