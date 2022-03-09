Orlando City announced the coaching staff for its second team, Orlando City B, which will begin play in the newly created MLS NEXT Pro for the 2022 season. Head Coach Martin Perelman, Assistant Coach Manuel Goldberg, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Vander Salas are new to the club. Meanwhile, OCB Goalkeeping Coach Marcos Machado has a long history with Orlando City.

Perelman began playing professionally in 1998 with Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel. He returned to his native Argentina in 2010, playing with Club El Porvenir, A.D. Berazategui, and Sportivo Italiano through the 2013 season. After a year in Greece, he returned to Argentina, where he finished his career with Deportivo Armenio and Argentino de Merlo.

Following his playing career, Perelman joined the coaching staff of Canuelas Futbol Club and Argentino de Merlo. The 35-year-old was last at Club Comunicaciones, where he became manager in 2021. In his brief stint there, Perelman led the club to the Torneo Complemento de la Primera B title.

Like Perelman, Goldberg has spent time in Israel, beginning his coaching career with Hapoel Katamon in 2015. Following his stint in Europe, Goldberg was a youth coach at the River Plate Academy and coached the club’s U-16 team at the 2019 European Maccabi Games. He joins OCB from Barca Academy PRO Miami, where he’s been a competitive program coach for the last two years.

Salas comes to Orlando after a long run with FC Dallas in MLS. The strength and conditioning coach joined the club in 2012, starting with the Toros’ academy before moving to the first team in 2015. While in Dallas, Salas worked under current Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi and Head Coach Oscar Pareja.

Machado has a long history with Orlando City dating back to the team’s inaugural 2011 season in USL Pro. He became the technical director at Florida Rush in 2008 and maintained that position while serving as goalkeeping coach for Orlando City from 2011 to 2015. In 2016, the club moved him to the Orlando Pride, before he was replaced by Ashlyn Harris’ longtime coach, Lloyd Yaxley, after one season.

Following his time coaching in USL Pro, MLS, and the NWSL, Machado remained at the club with the Orlando City Development Academy as a coach and scout. Machado also holds an important role in Orlando City history, as he introduced Flavio Augusto da Silva and Phil Rawlins, leading to the former buying the club and providing the financial status for the Lions to to get into MLS.

With its coaching staff in place, OCB looks to begin its first season in the third-division MLS NEXT Pro, which starts on March 26 when the Young Lions welcome Chicago Fire FC II to Osceola County Stadium.