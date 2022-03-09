Orlando City is only two games into the season but already the Lions have had points stolen from their season-ending total. The 0-0 draw away against the Chicago Fire was an ugly match that perhaps deserved to finish scoreless but Junior Urso’s strike was called good on the field and there was nothing on the replays to show any reason to chalk it off. That didn’t stop Ismir Pekmic, however, as he spent four minutes looking for his own clear and obvious error. No one seemed to see that clear and obvious mistake but the referee himself, and so Orlando has had two of its last four regular-season matches marred by overturned goals that didn’t seem to need overturning.

We broke down Saturday night’s game, the inconsistencies in the officiating throughout the night, and the lack of going to the monitor on one play vs. the all-too-eager decision to get over and look at it after another play. We made our Man of the Match selections as well. We also discussed some fines to Robin Jansson and Urso from Week 1 and how big a yacht Don Garber’s going to buy with all the fine money Orlando City has been sending to the league office over the last seven-plus years.

The Orlando Pride played a couple of preseason scrimmages since our last show and there was little to write home about after either one. The club didn’t even give us the final score for the Pride’s loss to Florida State University, which isn’t at all ominous or concerning. The last we heard it was 2-0 with more than 35 minutes left and then...silence. We also talked about the Pride re-signing midfielder Parker Roberts.

This week’s mailbag was interested in officiating (for some reason), food in MLS cities, soccer boots, and The Batman. The main problem with that last topic is that neither of your co-hosts have yet seen the film. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for Saturday’s home game against FC Cincinnati.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 285 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City brought home a point from Chicago which would sound pretty good if you didn’t watch the game and see The Bear score a goal. Why does this keep happening? Well, the answer to that is quite clear and it’s also obvious.

39:19 - The Pride are not having a preseason that is filling fans’ heads with optimism, but preseason results can be misleading. It’s more important that Amanda Cromwell is laying a foundation at this point. That will be revealed in time.

49:04 - The content in the mailbagbox is abundant and entertaining this week. Plus, our final score predictions and key match-ups for the FC Cincinnati game.