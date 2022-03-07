Lion Links: 3/7/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! No, Orlando City didn’t get the win in Chicago, but a point on the road in MLS is never a bad thing. Let’s stay positive and hopefully the Lions will stay on the front foot heading into the match against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Before we start today’s links, let’s wish a happy 29th birthday to Orlando center back Antonio Carlos!

Weston McKennie Out for the Season

Midfielder Weston McKennie will be out for eight to 12 weeks due to a broken foot sustained in Juventus’ Champions League round of 16 clash with Villarreal last month. This does not bode well for either Juventus or the United States Men’s National Team, as McKennie has proven his worth with his club and is arguably the most important player for his country. The injury means his season with Juventus is done and he will miss the last round of World Cup qualifiers for the U.S.

Fan Violence Breaks Out in Mexico

In a Liga MX match between rivals Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday, supporters engaged in a massive brawl that saw 23 hospitalized with 10 in serious condition and three others in critical condition with very severe injuries according to Queretaro state authorities. The incident was so egregious that the league shut down all matches Sunday. FIFA spoke out against the violence and authorities are investigating the matter. Concacaf also condemned the violence in the stands in a statement and believes sanctions must be applied.

Austin FC Lights It Up

Holy cow, Austin FC is on a tear after a 5-1 win over Inter Miami. Two matches in a row with five goals is nothing to sneeze at. Yes, the first match was against Cincinnati and the second was against Miami, but scoring 10 goals in two games is still impressive. Unlike Cincinnati, Miami was able to at least score a goal but couldn’t stop Austin’s offense. Designated Player Sebastian Driussi has three goals and two assists already this season and is fueling Austin’s attack. Austin’s 10 goals are the most scored in a team’s first two matches of a season in MLS history.

Catching Up With Americans Abroad

American defenders did well in Europe this weekend as Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson helped Fulham defeat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the English Football League Championship. John Brooks started in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win against Union Berlin while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic cruised to a 3-1 victory over Livingston FC. Christian Pulisic, Jordan Pefok, Terrence Boyd, and Joseph Efford all found the back of the net this weekend as well. Ethan Horvath started in goal for Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United and could start again in the club’s FA Cup match against Huddersfield today at 2:30 p.m.

Free Kicks

In today’s version of “Oh, what a goal,” we have another bicycle kick from Yimmi Chara in the Portland Timbers’ 1-1 draw on the road with LAFC.

That’s all for today, as we look forward to Orlando City’s match against Cincinnati in Exploria Stadium this Saturday. Vamos Orlando!