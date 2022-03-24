Orlando City Announces 2022 Orlando City B Roster

Orlando City announced the roster for its second team, Orlando City B, this afternoon ahead of the team’s first season in MLS NEXT Pro. The roster is made up of a combination of new signings, MLS SuperDraft selections, and academy products.

The roster consists of 23 players, including 11 on MLS NEXT Pro contracts, and 12 on academy contracts.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to have Orlando City B competing in MLS NEXT Pro in what is a critical piece of our Club’s development framework” Orlando City Assistant General Manager and Technical Director Ricardo Moreira said in a club press release. “This is an exciting group of players and we look forward to seeing how they grow and mature in the coming season.”

Two names will look familiar to those who have followed OCB teams of the past. Goalkeeper Javier Otero played behind Austin Aviza in 2020 and returns this season. The team has also signed Moises Tablante, who initially played as a midfielder but has been transitioning to left back over the past two years. Both have been signed to professional contracts.

Additionally, the team signed draft picks Brandon Hackenberg and Nick Taylor to OCB contracts. Hackenberg is the third player signed from Orlando City’s 2021 MLS SuperDraft class after Derek Dodson and Rio Hope-Gund were signed last season. Taylor is the second signing from the Lions’ 2022 draft class after the team signed Jack Lynn to an MLS deal shortly before the season started.

It is expected that some first-team players will also join the team this season, including Homegrown Players Thomas Williams and Alex Freeman. Joining those two is Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas, who played with Williams and Freeman on the U-17 MLS NEXT championship team last year. Agustoni-Chagas won the 2020-21 MLS NEXT golden ball.

Midfielder Neicer Acosta Mendez and forward Mauro Bravo Fernandez haven’t joined the team yet but will when they receive their International Transfer Certificates and P-1 visas.

2022 Orlando City B Roster

Player (Position) — Contract Type