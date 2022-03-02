Orlando City liked its 2-0 win over CF Montreal on Decision Day 2021 so much that the Lions duplicated it to start the 2022 season. Montreal came to town and had a frustrating day, while Alexandre Pato ended some of his frustrations and the Lions remained unbeaten on opening day while winning for just the second time in eight tries in the opener.

We break down Sunday’s match and select our Man of the Match. We also discuss the relief of seeing Pato score. Plus, the captainship of Mauricio Pereyra, the Lions’ broadcast crew is back, and an update on the Gaston Gonzalez transfer front.

The Orlando Pride picked up their first preseason win at the hands of the University of South Florida. Newcomer Darian Jenkins scored twice and that’s a good thing. Plus, the Pride’s Challenge Cup broadcast schedule is out.

Speaking of schedules, OCB got its first MLS NEXT Pro schedule for the upcoming season. The Lions will be playing 12 home and 12 road games this year and hopefully some postseason matches as well, if all goes to plan.

This week’s mailbag is interested in the starting XI and which Lion will see the most yellow cards this year. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for Saturday’s road match at Chicago.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 284 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City took all three points in the season opener for just the second time in MLS and is now 2-0-6 in season-opening matches. The Lions will be without Robin Jansson next week because not all of the things can go right.

32:37 - The Pride blanked USF on the road in a preseason scrimmage and it was a big day for Jenkins. Plus, where to catch the Pride during the Challenge Cup and the upcoming OCB season.

41:52 - It’s mailbagbox time and Dave once again steals Michael’s score prediction during our key match-ups and predictions segment.