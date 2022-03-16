The National Women’s Soccer League has finally announced its 2022 regular season and now we know who, where, and when the Orlando Pride will play after completing the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Pride will kick off their seventh season at home on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. against NJ/NY Gotham FC in what will be the first balanced schedule in the league’s history. Each of the 12 NWSL member clubs will play every opponent twice — once at home and once on the road — making for a 22-match regular season.

Orlando will wrap up its regular-season slate on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 against OL Reign at Lumen Field at 10 p.m. ET. The top six teams in the league will make the 2022 NWSL playoffs, with the top two finishers earning a bye in the postseason’s first round.

Orlando will face some new opponents this upcoming season, with the first meeting with Angel City FC coming on the Pride’s second match day on Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Angel City’s first visit to Exploria Stadium will take place Aug. 7. The first match-up with the San Diego Wave will come on Saturday, Aug. 13 on the road, with the Wave visiting Orlando for the Pride’s final regular-season home game on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Pride’s longest home stand will be two games (four times), while the longest road swing of the year will be three consecutive matches from June 3-19 at Houston, Chicago, and Portland.

The Pride will play nine Sunday matches — the most of any day — with four at home and five away. Orlando will play six times on Friday (four at home and two away), five times on Saturday (two home and three away), and twice on Wednesday (once at home and once away — both against North Carolina).

The monthly breakdown is the biggest quirk of the team’s 2022 season. Perhaps in an effort to avoid the summer heat, the Pride will not play at home in June and will host only two matches each in July and August, meaning the team will need to maximize results in May and September.

The Pride will play six regular-season matches in May, with four at home and two on the road. All three June matches will be away from Exploria Stadium, and Orlando will host two of its four games scheduled for July. August is also evenly split, with two home and two away games among the Pride’s four matches. The Pride will play four times in September, with three at home and one away, and the lone regular-season match in October is on the road.

The broadcast schedule for the 2022 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Games will be broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network and streamed on Paramount+ and Twitch. In addition to streaming all games internationally, Twitch will stream select matches domestically in the U.S. in 2022.

Orlando kicks off its competitive season on Saturday with the Pride’s first game in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. That match is set for a 7 p.m. start at Exploria Stadium against the defending NWSL champion Washington Spirit.

2022 Orlando Pride Regular Season Schedule (All Times Eastern)