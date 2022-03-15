Orlando Pride Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Orlando Pride announced their 2022 roster for opening day just a few days ahead of the club’s NWSL Challenge Cup opening match on Saturday against the Washington Spirit. New Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell has a 26-player roster entering competitive play in 2022.

Of the 26 players, 16 return from the 2021 squad, including newly named captain Marta, goalkeeper Erin McLeod, forward Sydney Leroux, left back Courtney Petersen, and midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir. Also returning are goalkeeper Kaylie Collins; defenders Amy Turner, Carrie Lawrence, Toni Pressley, and Kylie Strom; midfielders Meggie Dougherty Howard, Parker Roberts, Erika Tymrak, Chelsee Washington, and Viviana Villacorta; and forward Abi Kim.

That leaves 10 newcomers on the roster, which include presumed starters in forward Darian Jenkins, center back Megan Montefusco, and right back Celia Jiménez Delgado. Other newcomers include recently signed draftees Mikayla Cluff, Julie Doyle, Caitlin Cosme, and Kerry Abello. Other new players include goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, midfielder Angharad James, and forward Leah Pruitt.

The club placed four players on the Pride’s Supplemental Roster — Collins, Abello, Lawrence, and Roberts. This means that the cost of these players’ salaries will not count against the team’s salary cap.

According to the roster the Pride released, there are only three players who count as internationals — Moorhouse, Turner, and James.

Noteworthy is the fact that the Pride aren’t signing forward Jada Talley, the club’s third-round selection in the 2022 NWSL Draft. Orlando ended up signing just two of its four picks from the 2022 draft. None of the team’s non-roster invitees ended up on the opening day roster either, although they may continue to train with the club in case an injury or International Replacement Player is needed.

2022 Orlando Pride Opening Day Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Kaylie Collins (SUP), Erin McLeod, Anna Moorhouse (NYR, INTL/ENG).

Defenders (9): Kerry Abello (SUP), Caitlin Cosme (CDP), Celia Jiménez Delgado, Carrie Lawrence (SUP), Megan Montefusco, Courtney Petersen, Toni Pressley, Kylie Strom, Amy Turner (INTL/ENG).

Midfielders (8): Mikayla Cluff, Meggie Dougherty Howard, Angharad James (INTL/WAL), Gunny Jónsdóttir, Parker Roberts (SUP), Erika Tymrak, Viviana Villacorta, Chelsee Washington.

Forwards (6): Julie Doyle, Darian Jenkins, Abi Kim, Sydney Leroux, Leah Pruitt, Marta.

INTL: International Player

SUP: Supplemental Roster

The Pride and Spirit will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Exploria Stadium.