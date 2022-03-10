Lion Links: 3/10/22

Hello there, Mane Landers. I hope your Thursday is off to a great start as we get closer to Saturday, when Orlando City will look to continue its unbeaten streak to start the season back at home. But before that, a special birthday shoutout to Lions’ midfielder Júnior Urso. Now, let’s get you caught up on the news.

Silvester van der Water Entered Health and Safety Protocols

Before last weekend’s match, Silvester van der Water was a late scratch to the team sheet and it appears he is at risk to miss a second straight week. From the club’s pregame press conference yesterday, news emerged that van der Water had entered MLS’ health and safety protocols and the winger is listed as questionable for Saturday’s match. If the Dutch attacker is unable to suit up again this weekend, the Lions will be without a top choice substitute in a position that is already thin. Hopefully van der Water can make a speedy recovery and is back on the pitch sooner rather than later.

#OrlandoCity winger Silvester van der Water has entered MLS' Health and Safety protocols and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game vs FC Cincinnati, according to the team. — Austin David (@AustinDavid22) March 9, 2022

Storylines Ahead of FC Cincinnati Match

As the Lions prepare for their next home match against FC Cincinnati, the club posted the storylines you should keep an eye on ahead of this weekend’s action. Pedro Gallese has a chance at standing alone in the club record books this Saturday and the linked story looks back at the last time these two sides met at Exploria Stadium. It seems Júnior Urso likes to feast on the orange and blue and the Bear will look to add another tally to his career numbers against Cincinnati.

Orlando City B Announces Coaching Staff

With the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season on the horizon later this month, Orlando City announced the coaching staff that will lead OCB on the pitch. Martín Perelman was named head coach and will be the one to guide the club. Perelman has recent experience managing in Argentina and has a playing career with stops around the world, including Israel and Greece. Other positions such as assistant coach, strength and conditioning coach, and goalkeeper coach were also announced in the hirings. Our Sean Rollins has all the details here.

Updates Around MLS

There was a trade Wednesday in which Charlotte FC acquired midfielder Derrick Jones from the Houston Dynamo in return for a nice chunk of General Allocation Money and 20% of any future transfer fee. The full figures of the deal can be found here. A Philadelphia Union cult hero called it a career when Ilsinho announced his retirement. Ilsinho became a fan favorite with the club when he gained a reputation for being a super sub off the bench. Another round of fines have been given out by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, as well as a retroactive suspension. Fines went to players from Austin FC, the Portland Timbers, and the Philadelphia Union. The retroactive red card was issued to Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo for a dangerous tackle in the 60th minute against the New York Red Bulls. The suspension will be served during Toronto’s next match.

Free Kicks

