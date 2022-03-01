The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the Orlando Pride announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup today. The preseason tournament, which begins on March 18, will continue the league’s partnership with CBS by streaming live on Paramount+ in the United States and on Twitch internationally.

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at CBS Sports to bring another NWSL Challenge Cup to our viewers,” interim NWSL CEO Marla Messing said. “The Challenge Cup is an exciting opener to our 10th anniversary season and, thanks to CBS Sports’ partnership, more tournament matches than ever will be available to fans across the country. We look forward to once again showcasing the best women’s soccer league on the air.”

Four of the tournament’s group games will air on television. It starts with the league’s two newest clubs, San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC, playing on CBS on April 2. That game could include multiple 2021 Pride players, including Taylor Kornieck, Alex Morgan, Jodie Taylor, and Ali Riley. Other televised games include Kansas City vs. Houston on April 15 (CBSSN), OL Reign vs. Angel City on April 17 (CBSSN), North Carolina vs. Washington on April 23 (CBS), and Houston vs. Louisville on April 24 (CBSSN).

Apart from those five televised matchups, the remaining group games will air exclusively on Paramount+ domestically. Additionally, CBS Sports Network will air the first semifinal game on May 4 and CBS will air the tournament final on May 7 at 1 p.m.

“The first two editions of the NWSL Challenge Cup were incredibly successful, and we look forward to bringing fans the action for a third straight year from this exciting and competitive tournament,” CBS Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg said. “We are happy to expand our coverage across all CBS Sports platforms with more Challenge Cup games than ever before, including three matches on the CBS Television Network, four matches on CBS Sports Network, and all others on Paramount+.”

The Pride’s 2022 Challenge Cup will kick off on March 19 at 7 p.m. against the Washington Spirit at Exploria Stadium. They continue the tournament by playing NJ/NY Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage at home, as well as all three teams on the road. The team’s final game against Gotham in New Jersey will be on April 23. All games will only be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Twitch internationally.

Orlando Pride 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Schedule