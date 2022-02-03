Lion Links: 2/3/22

Hello, Mane Landers. We are now into February, which means Orlando City will be back playing regular-season games later this month. But for now, let’s get you caught up will the news in today’s Lion Links.

César Araújo Impressing During Training Camp

While César Araújo may not have been the big-name signing everyone was expecting to be announced first during this off-season, Araújo is still expected to contribute to Orlando City, and the Uruguayan is already showing his worth to his new teammates and coaches during training camp. Araújo received high praise from Head Coach Oscar Pareja for his work ethic on the field and how he is getting along with his teammates. Araújo also spoke on his playing style, along with how he is adjusting to his new surroundings.

Orlando Pride Training Underway

On Tuesday, the Orlando Pride were back on the training ground at Sylvan Lake Park for the first training session of preseason as they begin preparations for the 2022 NWSL season. Head Coach Amanda Cromwell gave her first impressions on the practice, and Sydney Leroux shared her thoughts on the day. This is an important time for the Pride as they are a squad with a lot of new faces and building chemistry with one another will be at the forefront.

USMNT Dominates In Win Over Honduras

In what was a freezing cold match on Allianz Field in Saint Paul, MN, the Red, White & Blue braved the elements and came out 3-0 winners in a one-sided match against Honduras. The U.S. scored the first goal early in the match as Weston McKennie put the ball in the net from a set piece header in the eighth minute. The USMNT scored again later in the first half from another set piece when Walker Zimmerman found the net in the 37th minute. The final goal came in the second half when Christian Pulisic scored in the 67th minute. The full match recap is provided by Stars and Stripes FC.

MLS Transfers Update

The big news of the day comes from our in-state rivals from the south as Inter Miami officially announced the signing of USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin. Inter Miami acquired Yedlin from Galatasaray via having the No. 1 spot in the MLS Allocation Ranking. The American defender returns to MLS after spending seven years in Europe across several clubs, including Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle, and Galatasaray.

Minnesota United and former Orlando City head coach Adrian Heath signed free agent MLS veteran defender Oniel Fisher, the club announced. The 30-year-old Jamaican international spent last season with the LA Galaxy, and his career in the league includes three years at both D.C. United and the Seattle Sounders. Fisher has 78 regular-season appearances in MLS.

Free Kicks

Orlando City defender Robin Jansson was mic’d up at the team’s training session Wednesday.

The Orlando Pride shared the sights and sounds from the team’s first training session on Twitter.

"First and foremost, you work as hard as you possibly can for the people around you." ️ @sydneyleroux#AdAstra pic.twitter.com/FMrGd5RcsW — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) February 2, 2022

That will do it for me. I hope you enjoyed watching the USMNT get the win last night and enjoy the rest of your Thursday. Hopefully we’ll get some news out of the mostly closed preseason scrimmage today between the Lions and Minnesota United. Until next time, Mane Landers!