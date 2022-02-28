2022 Match 2 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

All of our content from Orlando City at the Chicago Fire can be found right here in our match stream.
Mar 2, 2022, 11:00am EST
March 3
Orlando City at Chicago Fire FC: Three Keys to Victory
What does Orlando City need to do in Chicago to earn all three points in the first road match of the season?
March 2
PawedCast 284: Montreal Rewind, Chicago Preview & More
The Lions win their season opener, the Pride win in preseason, and a look ahead at the Chicago Fire.