Lion Links: 2/28/22

Orlando City Wins Home Opener

For only the second time in Orlando City’s MLS history, the club has won its home opener after beating CF Montreal 2-0 at Exploria Stadium. The last time was the 2017 match against New York City FC, which the Lions defeated 1-0. The first half was more of a back-and-forth affair, but Óscar Pareja brought on Júnior Urso to start the second half and Orlando started to create better opportunities. Second-half goals from Alexandre Pato and Benji Michel gave the Lions a solid lead. When Romell Quioto was sent off for punching Jansson in the chest, the defender also received a yellow card during the altercation. That came back to bite the center back when he picked up a second yellow in the 81st minute. Fortunately, Orlando City was able to see out the rest of the match.

MLS Opening Weekend Wraps Up

Orlando City wasn’t the only club in action as Major League Soccer’s opening weekend continued yesterday. Defending champs NYCFC traveled to California to take on the LA Galaxy. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to give the home team a 1-0 victory. Nashville went on the road to take on the Seattle Sounders and walked away with all three points in a 1-0 win. The Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 draw, with both clubs getting chances on goal but neither converting.

Lastly, Atlanta United beat Sporting KC 3-1 at home with former Lion Dom Dwyer getting his first goal with his new club. I’m okay with Dom scoring for Atlanta, as long as he doesn’t score any against the Lions.

Carabao Cup Craziness

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup, but it took a lot longer than it may have hoped. Liverpool and Chelsea traded chance after chance through 90 minutes and all of extra time without either club being able to score a goal. The cup came down to penalty kicks, and both teams went 10 for the first 10, resulting in both goalkeepers having to take kicks. Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher made it 11 for the Reds, but Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his attempt sky high over the bar and Liverpool celebrated winning another trophy. It might not be the English Premier League or Champions League title, but hardware is hardware.

FIFA Decides Russia Must Play at Neutral Venue

Following the decisions from Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic to not play Russia in World Cup qualifying, FIFA has announced that Russia will not be allowed to host any games and will have to play home games at neutral sites without fans. The Russian team cannot fly a flag or perform its national anthem as well. FIFA warns that if the invasion of Ukraine continues, it may completely ban Russia from competition.

Free Kicks

Orlando City’s academy teams kept the winning going over the weekend.

The Houston Dynamo signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Xavier Valdez to a Homegrown contract. The club had to pay both the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC for the exclusive rights to Valdez.

The Houston Dynamo signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Xavier Valdez to a Homegrown contract. The club had to pay both the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC for the exclusive rights to Valdez.

Leeds United fired Marcelo Bielsa and it is rumored that former United States midfielder Jesse Marsch is a top candidate for the position.

