The 2022 MLS NEXT Pro schedule was released today, stating when and where Orlando City B will play as it returns to action in the newly created third-division league. The team will begin the year on March 26 when the Young Lions welcome Chicago Fire FC II to Osceola County Stadium at 3 p.m.

The team begins the season with a pair of home games. After opening against Fire II on March 26, OCB welcomes NYCFC II on April 3. The first road game of the season will be a rivalry matchup as OCB travels to Fort Lauderdale to take on Inter Miami II on Sunday, April 10.

In total, the Young Lions will play NYCFC II, Inter Miami II, Columbus Crew 2, New England Revolution II, Philadelphia Union 2, and FC Cincinnati 2 three times each. They’ll face Fire II, Rochester NY FC, and Toronto FC II twice.

As it did in 2020, OCB will play all of its games in Kissimmee at Osceola County Stadium, located right next to the club’s training facility. The stadium is already operated by the club and allows the team to play close to its headquarters.

The inaugural MLS NEXT Pro schedule consists of 24 games per team, with 12 at home and 12 on the road. The season ends on Sept. 18 with the MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day — similar to MLS.

The new league has been divided into Eastern and Western Conferences, with two divisions in each league. OCB will play in the Central Division with Fire FC II, FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2, and Inter Miami CF II. The league is focused on regional play, resulting in teams playing the others within their division two or three times.

At the end of the season, four teams from each conference will qualify for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. All 2022 MLS NEXT Pro games will stream live on www.mlsnextpro.com.

2022 OCB Schedule