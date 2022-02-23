Orlando City put the 2022 preseason to bed with a pair of results — a 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati and a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Lions are in full preparation mode for Sunday’s season opener against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium. Before we get to that preview, we look back at the week’s worth of news, including which draft picks were signed and which were released. We also close the book on the preseason slate and dive into our thoughts on Orlando City’s new “Sunshine” kits. Hint: we like them.

There was much more Pride news this week with the NWSL side kicking off its preseason with a 1-1 draw against UCF (and of course it was Sydney Leroux with the lone Orlando goal). The Pride also re-signed a couple of familiar faces last week and some of the team’s stars are repping Orlando in international action.

We discussed the SheBelieves Cup so far for the USWNT and the injuries on the men’s side that will make World Cup qualifying even more difficult.

This week’s mailbag has our predicted finishing order in the Eastern and Western conferences. We also talked about craft beer and ranked the Sunshine kits. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for Sunday’s Orlando City opener against CF Montreal.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 283 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City started scoring goals as the preseason wound down but Designated Player striker Ercan Kara missed some valuable on-field time with his teammates. The attack scares us probably more than it does the opposition. Plus...how about those new away shirts?

24:38 - Actual Pride news this week! Meggie Dougherty Howard and Kaylie Collins re-signed and the Pride played a match. Plus, there’s plenty of national team stuff to talk about as well. Heck, there’s even some OCB news.

45:39 - The mailbag gets quite a bit of attention despite there being few questions and we have our first key match-ups and score predictions for the 2022 regular season.