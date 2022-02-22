2022 Match 1 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. CF Montreal

All of our content from Orlando City vs. CF Montreal can be found right here in our match stream.
Feb 23, 2022, 11:01am EST
February 25
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. CF Montreal
Get up to speed on Orlando City’s first opponent of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.
February 24
Orlando City vs CF Montréal: Three Keys to Victory
What does Orlando City need to do against CF Montréal to earn all three points at Exploria Stadium and break the string of opening day draws?
February 23
PawedCast 283: Lions/Pride Preseason & Montreal Preview
Orlando City closes its preseason slate while the Pride open theirs, and the Lions brace for Montreal.