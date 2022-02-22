 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
SOCCER: NOV 07 MLS - Orlando City SC at CF Montreal

2022 Match 1 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. CF Montreal

A collection of stories about the Lions’ first game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City hosts the visitors from Quebec.

Contributors: Ben_Miller, David Rohe, and Michael Citro
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City vs. CF Montreal can be found right here in our match stream.

3 Total Updates Since
Feb 23, 2022, 11:01am EST