Lion Links: 2/20/22

Happy Sunday, Mane Landers! Join us in wishing the Pride’s 2022 third-round draft pick and preseason camp participant Jada Talley a happy 23rd birthday today. Orlando’s Marta and Toni Pressley turned 36 and 32, respectively, yesterday and we also wish them a happy birthday. Let’s get to the links!
Lions Top Rowdies 3-1 in Final Preseason Test
In the Lions’ final presason tuneup yesterday, Tesho Akindele, Mauricio Pereyra and Jack Lynn scored to power Orlando City to a 3-1 win over the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Rowdies’ Jake LaCava opened the scoring in the 20th minute. The stakes were low and the teams play in different divisions, but it still feels good to be the I-4 Derby champs.
Today's preseason training scrimmage against the Rowdies ended 3-1 with goals from Akindele, Pereyra and Lynn @orlandohealth | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/AOLWBrseGZ— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 19, 2022
Marta Scores in Brazil’s Tournoi de France Loss
Host France beat Brazil 2-1 in yesterday’s Tournoi de France action. Fresh off her 36th birthday, Marta struck first for FIFA’s seventh-ranked Brazil before fourth-ranked France came from behind to win. The Tournoi de France is an invitational tournament hosted by the French Football Federation and this year’s four-squad version also features the Netherlands and Finland.
Fim de jogo. 1x2— Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) February 19, 2022
No segundo jogo do Torneio Internacional da França, vitória das donas da casa. O gol do Brasil foi marcado pela Marta.
O próximo compromisso da #SeleçãoFeminina será contra a Finlândia, na terça-feira, com transmissão do @sportv.
Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/ji9xeHGAHR
USWNT Faces New Zealand Today in SheBelieves Cup
After drawing 0-0 with the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup opener Thursday night, the U.S. Women’s National Team squares off today against New Zealand, a team the U.S. women beat 6-1 in their last meeting in the 2020 Summer Olympics’ group stage. The starting 11 on Thursday was the squad’s youngest since an April 2018 match with Mexico. Stars and Stripes FC’s Donald Wine suggests we watch for the USWNT to be aggresive, press high early and often, and let Midge Purce work some creative magic.
Fire Add Mexican Winger; Loons Welcome Back Paraguyan Forward
Not a day goes by without the announcement of a significant incoming MLS transfer, and yesterday was no exception. Chicago Fire FC made official yesterday its long-reported acquisition of Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Liga MX side Atlas FC as a Young Designated Player. Torres, 21, has eight goals and eight assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for Atlas and is signed through 2025. Another expected transfer was completed yesterday when Minnesota United signed forward Luis Amarilla from Argentine Primera División side Vélez Sarsfield through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025.
Tottenham Upsets Man City in Stoppage Time
Yesterday’s Manchester City-Tottenham match ended as one of the Premier League’s most thrilling encounters so far this season. Harry Kane scored in the 95th minute to give Spurs a 3-2 victory on the road, moments after City’s Riyad Mahrez equalized the game from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute.
Free Kicks
- The Pride drew 1-1 with the University of Central Florida in their first preseason match on Friday.
- Two former Lions have found new homes in the USL Championship. Derek Dodson signed with Memphis 901 FC and Tony Rocha joined Orange County SC.
- If you like kit releases, visit MLS’s website to see them all in one place.
- The U.S. Men’s National Team’s next World Cup qualifying match against Mexico has been set for 10 p.m. ET on March 24 and a capacity crowd is expected at Mexico’s fabled Estadio Azteca.
- After beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 earlier in the week, Paris Saint-Germain lost to FC Nantes 3-1 yesterday in Ligue 1 action.
- While the U.S. competes in the SheBelieves Cup and Brazil battles in the Tournoi de France, the women’s national teams of Canada, England, Germany and Spain feature in England’s inagural Arnold Clark Cup. England and Spain meet today.
Seven more sleeps until Orlando City takes on CF Montréal in this season’s home opener at Exploria Stadium. Vamos Orlando!
