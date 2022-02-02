Orlando City officially signed Austrian striker Ercan Kara to a Designated Player contract. The new DP center forward will wear the No. 9 and fill that role for the Orlando attack after arriving on a three-year deal with two club option years. We’re excited to welcome him to the fold and to have a replacement for Daryl Dike, and can’t wait to see how he fits in with the group as the preseason progresses.

The Lions also reversed their position on having all preseason scrimmages closed to the public. Orlando City is allowing fans to attend the Feb. 11 match against the Colorado Rapids. Season ticket holders can get four free tickets to the game and the general public can get in for $10. The match will be a good opportunity for fans to catch their first glimpse of the team and to help out the club’s charitable endeavors.

Most of the news from the previous week surrounds the 2022 Orlando Pride. The rebuilding is well underway and Pride GM Ian Fleming spent most of the last week signing players from the club’s last two draft classes. Amanda Cromwell has also completed her coaching staff with the hiring of Aline Villares Reis as goalkeeping coach.

But that’s not all! The Pride also made a couple of trades, sending fullback Ali Riley to Los Angeles and Marisa Viggiano to Houston. In return, the Pride added some Allocation Money, a couple of third-round draft picks for 2023, and a center back. Megan Montefusco joins Orlando and should fulfill one of the club’s biggest needs in central defense. The Pride also signed English goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who has played for some big clubs across the pond. This is likely not all the Pride will do before the season arrives.

The United States Men’s National Team was in action twice since our last show and things didn’t go as well as any of us would have liked. The USMNT got a tougher-than-expected win over El Salvador but then flopped in the icy wastes of Canada in World Cup qualifying. The Stars & Stripes have one more hurdle in this window and must beat Honduras in the just-as-icy wastes of Minnesota this week.

This week’s mailbag wants to know about movies featuring actors who played Batman, how certain players might fit in with Orlando City, and our takes on this snowman:

Here’s how No. 280 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City adds a Designated Player, opens up a preseason match, and appears to be more than willing to engage with fans in order to improve their experience.

29:15 - The Pride have been exceedingly busy with signings, trades, and additions to the staff. We do our best to remember all of them. Plus, the USMNT just isn’t that good right now but what if they’re built for what comes after Concacaf rather than for qualifying?

1:02:34 - Our mailbag makes us come up with American Gladiator names for each other and we get to name drop some of our favorite movies. There is also a soccer question.