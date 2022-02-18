Orlando City Unveils New “Sunshine” Secondary Kit

Orlando City revealed its newest road jersey today ahead of the 2022 season with what the club is calling its “Sunshine Kit,” featuring a sunburst pattern that will appeal to fans who are tired of the “plain, white t-shirt” look of some of the past away jerseys. The Sunset Kit will be worn for road matches for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The club unveiled the new jersey at the third-annual City Art Jam this evening.

“We’re excited to unveil a new, bold look for Orlando City to sport during the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” Orlando City Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing Pedro Araujo said in a club press release. “The state of Florida is famous for many things, but perhaps none more so than its sunshine and colorful horizons. We can’t wait for the team to represent and carry all of Central Florida with them when they wear this kit. Of course, we’d like to also thank our partners at Orlando Health for another season as our presenting partner and for their dedication to the club since the beginning.”

The new road shirt will be worn with purple shorts — a first for Orlando City — and features the club’s gold and purple colors, along with some orange in the sunburst pattern. Special details on the shirt include a silhouette of Exploria Stadium in front of the Orlando skyline at sunset on the Jock Tag, and a simplified Orlando City sun logo on the neck.

Fans can purchase the Sunshine Kit at OCMobileShop.com now, or in person at The Den at Exploria Stadium starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The first 200 fans to purchase the kit on OCMobileShop.com, at The Den, or whoever grabbed it at the Art Jam kit launch will also receive an exclusive CITYiD patch.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ spiffy new road uniform. Several players took part in showing off the new threads in these photos released by the club, including new Designated Players Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara, as well as returning players such as Benji Michel, Alexandre Pato and Junior Urso.

All images by Mark Thor/courtesy of Orlando City SC