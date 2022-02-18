Lion Links: 2/18/22

Happy Friday, Mane Landers! I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I made it through another snow storm up here in Chicago and am looking forward to the weekend. We’ve got lots to cover today so let’s get to the links.

Jack Lynn Shares Draft Night Experience

Orlando City SC’s 2022 first-round SuperDraft pick Jack Lynn signed his professional contract with the club on Wednesday. On draft night some mock drafts had projected Lynn to go in the top 10 but he ended up dropping down to the 18th pick where the Lions snapped him up. Lynn gave some insight into his draft night experience and was happy with how it all played out.

“I was ecstatic,” Lynn told us when asked about his draft night experience. “I was actually just over the moon to come to Orlando. I had a hunch that I was gonna end up here after I saw a lot of center backs come off the board and I was like ‘oh, I might fall,’ and I was kind of hoping I was falling too.”

Instead of getting selected by a team higher in the draft with lower odds to contend, Lynn finds himself in a good situation with a club looking to make its third straight MLS playoff appearance this season.

Pride Re-Sign Meggie Dougherty Howard, Kaylie Collins

The Orlando Pride announced that they’ve have signed midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard and 2021 NWSL draft pick Kaylie Collins to new contracts Thursday for the upcoming 2022 NWSL season. Dougherty Howard has signed a one-year deal and returns to the club for her second season after being acquired from the Washington Spirit prior to the start of the 2021 NWSL season. Collins has signed a deal through the 2023 NWSL season. She’ll be the third goalkeeper on the roster behind Erin McLeod and Anna Moorhouse. Collins originally joined the Pride as a National Team Replacement Player last summer but did not make any appearances for the Pride last season. Dougherty Howard will be expected to provide stability in the midfield while the signing of Collins will be looking to add some depth in net.

Benji Michel Ready to Break Out?

Every season there always is a breakout star for each team and MLSsoccer.com’s Matthew Doyle detailed every team’s breakout candidate for the 2022 MLS season. For Orlando City, forward Benji Michel was chosen. Michel can be dangerous for the Lions on the wing this season and plays with lots of energy. He can also attack space and get in the box to stretch the line forward and get into the box. Doyle said he thinks Michel has a chance to break into double digits in goals this season with Facundo Torres being on the opposite flank, which can open up some scoring opportunities for Michel.

USWNT Draws Against the Czech Republic

In its first match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, the United States Women’s National Team was held to a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic. The USWNT put eight of its 18 shots on target but opposing goalkeeper Barbora Votikova came up with big saves throughout the match. Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman made her debut for the USWNT, coming on in the 60th minute.

The USWNT will now turn its attention to Sunday’s match against New Zealand at 3 p.m. New Zealand is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Iceland in the first game of the tournament. Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir started for Iceland in the match and will take on the Czech Republic on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Free Kicks

We’re getting a step closer to that Orlando City SC’s 2022 jersey reveal and the hints are coming fast and furious.

La Liga President Javier Tevas expressed confidence that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will be joining Real Madrid this summer.

Former Lion Dom Dwyer, who has been on trial with Atlanta United, has found a new home as he’ll be signing a contract with our rivals.

That will do it for me, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you next time.