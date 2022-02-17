Orlando Pride Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Orlando Pride have released their 2022 preseason schedule in the buildup to the NWSL Challenge Cup. Orlando will host the Kansas City Current on Wednesday, March 2 at Exploria Stadium at 7 p.m. in the only preseason match the club will open to the public. The Pride will play four additional games behind closed doors against regional college teams.

Tickets for the March 2 match vs. Kansas City are available to the general public for just $10 at this link and 2022 Pride season ticket members can receive up to four complimentary tickets per account. Suite holders will have complimentary access to their suites for the match.

As with Orlando City’s home preseason match against Colorado, all seating for the Pride vs. the Current will be general admission, with the East sideline and Supporters sections open. The club strongly encourages fans in attendance to wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations, whenever possible.

Additionally, also like the Lions’ home preseason game, the club will take this opportunity to help the Parramore community. The Pride and the Orlando City Foundation will accept donations throughout Exploria Stadium. Fans who would like to contribute can bring the following items for donation:

Food items that do not require cooking or a can opener (i.e., peanut butter, soups, applesauce, protein bars, crackers, etc.)

Athletic shoes or casual shoes of any kind, including flip flops

Socks

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

The Pride will meet Kansas City in the preseason for the second straight year. Last year’s expansion team won the preseason meeting 1-0 on March 3, 2021, before the Pride swept the regular-season series with a 1-0 win at home on May 30 and a 3-1 win at Kansas City on June 23.

The Pride will also play UCF, South Florida, defending NCAA national champion Florida State, and Flagler College in closed-door scrimmages this preseason. Appropriately, the first opposition for new Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell will be her former team, UCF, tomorrow.

Orlando has never met UCF in the preseason. The Pride have a 4-0-0 preseason friendly record against South Florida, with the last meeting a 6-0 affair in 2021. Orlando is just 3-2-0 against the Seminoles in preseason play, splitting two matches last year. The Pride have met Flagler College just once, winning 4-0 in the 2021 preseason.

2022 Orlando Pride Preseason Schedule

Friday, Feb. 18: University of Central Florida (closed-door)

Friday, Feb. 25: University of South Florida (closed-door)

Wednesday, March 2: Kansas City Current (Exploria Stadium, 7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 5: Florida State University (closed-door)

Saturday, March 12: Flagler College (closed-door)

The Pride will open the competitive part of their 2022 schedule in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday, March 19, when the Washington Spirit visit Exploria Stadium at 7 p.m.