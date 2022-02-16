Orlando City still hasn’t won in preseason play but the Lions got a result on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Colorado Rapids team. Robin Jansson’s goal was canceled out by Diego Rubio in a bit of a defensive struggle that was mostly played between the penalty areas. Young Designated Player Facundo Torres made his Orlando City debut and played well, showing flashes of what Lions fans can expect from the 21-year-old.

There was news out of Media Day, including a new contract in the works for Pedro Gallese and visa problems for Antonio Carlos. The Lions also added a Homegrown defender in Alex Freeman, who signed on Tuesday.

Orlando City SC President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon joined us on the show this week and talked about settling in, how he’s going about gathering information, and how he envisions making Orlando City and Orlando Pride more attractive to fans with better overall experiences for those who attend games. Big thanks to Jarrod for his time.

There wasn’t much to talk about from the Pride camp this week but things should be getting more interesting as we move closer to the NWSL Challenge Cup. The USWNT, on the other hand, is about to get the SheBelieves Cup underway.

This week’s mailbag asked about where to go prior to attending an Orlando City game and multiple listeners give us the power to help them make their jersey purchase decisions. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 282 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City fought the Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw on Friday night, Media Day turned up plenty of interesting news, and the Lions have a new Homegrown Player.

26:52 - Jarrod Dillon jumps on with us to tell us about building the Orlando City audience and creating a better fan experience.

51:35 - The USWNT braces for SheBelieves Cup action and our mailbag gives us all the power in the world (over jersey selection, anyway).