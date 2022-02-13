Lion Links: 2/13/22

Happy Sunday, Mane Landers! By all accounts, it was a beautiful Friday night in the City Beautiful to enjoy the beautiful game as Orlando City hosted an open-door preseason match agains the Colorado Rapids. I secured my two home opener tickets this week and can’t wait to be at Exploria Stadium on Feb. 27. Let’s get to the links!

Highlights of Lions’ 1-1 Preseason Draw vs. Rapids

With video of Friday night’s preseason match in short supply, Orlando City posted highlights of the Lions’ 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium against the Colorad Rapids. If you weren’t on the game and couldn’t access it locally via the LionNation app, this could be your first look at Facundo Torres in game action with Orlando City.

In case you missed it, Michael Citro wrote our game recap.

Pulisic Said He’s Been Trying Too Hard to “Save” USMNT

United States Men’s National Team attacker Christian Pulisic told ESPN he puts himself under too much pressure when he wears the American jersey.

“For example, in the last national team games, the first couple I’m going into it thinking, ‘I need to overperform and do something to save the team,’ but there’s no need for that because we have a very strong team,” said Pulisic. “I think at times I was overthinking it and try to be too good in a way that’s not necessary. I don’t need to, whatever, overcomplicate things.”

Report: NYCFC Rejects Offer for Castellanos

A prominent storyline this MLS offseason is where Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos might play next. New York City FC has rejected an offer for Castellanos from Argentine club River Plate, according to an ESPN source. Earlier this off-season, NYCFC reportedly rejected a $12.5 million transfer offer from Brazilian club Palmeiras. How much will it take for NYCFC to let its star return to South America?

Chelsea Wins First Club World Cup Crown

Chelsea overcame Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time to claim the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time, nine years after losing in the competition’s final to Corinthians. In his “My 3 Thoughts” post-match column, Grant Wahl highlighted Christian Pulisic’s new status as a world champion, Chelsea’s better overall play, and how FIFA can improve the Club World Cup for the men’s and women’s games.

Free Kicks

Are you prepared to see former Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer in an Atlanta United jersey? He’s a trialist in Atlanta’s training camp.

If you didn’t get the opportunity to participate in the Purple Pride 5K, Orlando City’s social team put together this highlights package to give you a taste of the event:

Got our run on this morning for the Purple Pride 5K #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/riZp683qNG — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 12, 2022

Thanks for traveling through The Mane Land today. T-minus 14 days until the home opener. Vamos Orlando!