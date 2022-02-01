Orlando Pride Announce 2022 Preseason Roster

The Orlando Pride opened their 2022 preseason camp today at the Orlando Health Training Ground at Sylvan Lake Park and the club announced its roster as the team prepares for the upcoming season. There are currently 29 players on the preseason roster, which includes unsigned goalkeeper Kaylie Collins and unsigned midfielders Meggie Dougherty Howard and Parker Roberts. The club has extended offers to all three unsigned players.

There are currently three players on the roster that have yet to report to camp. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse was signed yesterday from Bordeaux and midfielder Chelsee Washington remains on loan at Canberra United in Australia. Additionally, non-roster invitee Jessie Scarpi hasn’t yet reported. Midfielder Thais Reiss, another non-roster invitee, has reported.

There are no federation players this year as clubs are now required to pay the salaries of all players. The Pride have three players listed as internationals. These include Moorhouse (England), Amy Turner (England), and Angharad James (Wales).

Three of the team’s four 2022 NWSL Draft picks — defender Caitlin Cosme, Julie Doyle, and Jada Talley — are on the roster and with the team. However, Mia Fishel decided to sign with Tigres Fememil instead and won’t be with the Pride in 2022. Talley hasn’t yet been signed and whether the third-round pick secures a contract offer may be determined by how she performs during camp. Additionally, the team has added two 2021 NWSL Draft picks this offseason — Mikayla Colohan and Kerry Abello — and both are in camp. Collins and midfielder Viviana Villacorta — who signed in 2021 but spent the season on injured reserve — are the club’s other 2021 draft picks.

The team will continue to train under new Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell in preparation for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, which begins on March 19. The 22-game regular season will begin following the group stage of the Challenge Cup.

2022 Orlando Pride Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Kaylie Collins^, Erin McLeod, Anna Moorhouse (NYR, INTL/ENG).

Defenders (9): Kerry Abello, Caitlin Cosme, Celia Jiménez Delgado, Carrie Lawrence, Megan Montefusco, Courtney Petersen, Toni Pressley, Kylie Strom, Amy Turner (INTL/ENG).

Midfielders (9): Mikayla Cluff, Meggie Dougherty Howard^, Angharad James (INTL/WAL), Gunny Jónsdóttir, Thais Reiss (NRI), Parker Roberts^, Erika Tymrak, Viviana Villacorta, Chelsee Washington (LOAN).

Forwards (8): Julie Doyle, Darian Jenkins, Abi Kim, Sydney Leroux, Leah Pruitt, Jessie Scarpa (NYR, NRI), Jada Talley (CDP), Marta.

Key:

INTL: Denotes International Player

CDP: 2022 NWSL Draft Pick

NRI: Non-Roster Invitee

NYR: Not Yet Reported

LOAN = Player on loan

^: Contract Offer Extended