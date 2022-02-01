Lion Links: 2/1/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone. It was a rough end to the weekend after the United States Men’s National Team came up on the wrong side of the scoreline against our northern neighbors. Luckily, the Orlando Pride kept our feeds busy and our minds distracted with a boatload of news yesterday. Let’s get right into the links.

Orlando Pride Make Three Additions

It was a jam-packed Monday for the Orlando Pride, as the club made three signings yesterday. First up is the news that the Pride signed one of the club’s first-round picks in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Caitlin Cosme. The defender has been inked to a two-year deal and comes to Orlando after spending her college career as a Duke Blue Devil. The team moved up to select Cosme, indicating that the team rates her highly and likely has immediate plans for her, even though she won’t be expected to start right away.

The Pride also signed goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse from French top flight club Feminine club Bordeaux. The 26-year-old English goalkeeper was brought in using Allocation Money and as of now is the second goalkeeper on the roster along with Erin McLeod. Moorhouse will compete with the incumbent goalkeeper on the roster, and even if she doesn’t win the starting job this year she will primed to take over in the near future.

The final signing relates to the one we just discussed, as the Pride have announced the hiring of the hiring of Aline Villares Reis as the team’s new goalkeeping coach. The 32-year-old former Brazilian international won the 2018 Copa America and has ties to both new coach Amanda Cromwell and the Orlando area.

USMNT Roster Updates

There are two big updates to the United States Men’s National Team roster ahead of tomorrow’s match against Honduras. Tyler Adams has been diagnosed with an injury to his right hamstring, while Chris Richards has a right ankle injury, both of which were suffered in Sunday’s match against Canada. No timeline has been given for the return of either one, and no replacements will be added to the roster for Wednesday’s match. The loss of Adams in particular would be a big blow, as he’s one of the most important players in the U.S. midfield and doesn’t necessarily have a like-for-like replacement.

NWSLPA Ratifies CBA, NWSL Approves

The National Women’s Soccer League Player’s Association has ratified the first Collective Bargaining Agreement in the history of the league and the NWSL has agreed.

The deal signals the collective commitment of owners and players to work in partnership as the NWSL continues its rapid growth. The agreement is subject to final approval from the NWSL Board of Governors.

As long as the Board of Governors approves the CBA, the players will be protected for the very first time. Some of the major points of the CBA include an increase in the minimum salary of the league to $35,000, with 4% increases year over year. It also includes up to six months of paid mental health leave, and eight weeks of paid parental leave for both births and adoptions. A final point is that games may no longer be played on fields that need substantial conversions to fit the dimensions of a soccer field. You can find more details of the agreement at the story linked above.

A statement from the Players Association: pic.twitter.com/7piQ0n9i0z — NWSLPA (@nwsl_players) February 1, 2022

MLS Transfer Roundup

There are a couple big Major League Soccer transfers to discuss that took place yesterday. First up, the Colorado Rapids transferred Auston Trusty to Arsenal FC in the English Premier League. The defender will stay with the Rapids on loan until July 17, when he will join his new team. Trusty led all Colorado players in minutes in 2021, logging just under 3,000 across 33 matches in the regular season.

Additionally, Toronto FC signed one player and sold another. The Reds signed defender Carlos Salcedo from Tigres UNAL in Liga MX, with Yeferson Soteldo being sent the other way. Mexican international Salcedo has been signed as a Designated Player through 2024 with an option for 2025, as the departure of Soteldo freed up a DP slot on the team.

MLS NEXT Pro Roster Guidelines

The roster guidelines have been announced for teams participating in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2022 season. Each club’s roster may have up to 35 players, including 24 professional and up to 11 amateur players. All 35 of those players will be available for selection on gamedays and each club will start with seven international roster slots, which can be traded between teams. The clunkily named new league will begin play in late March and is certainly unique in that it allows both professionals and amateur players to be on the same roster.

Free Kicks

Yesterday was Cesar Araujo’s first day at training.

Here’s some very good news from one of Orlando City’s youth teams!

Big congrats to the 2009 Boys ECNL team who walked away as champions in the U13 division at the Brevard Winter Classic this past weekend! They defeated Indian River Soccer Association, 2-1, to claim the victory in the final. Well done boys!#thefutureispurple#vamosorlando pic.twitter.com/3O7GtxVV2q — Orlando City Soccer School Seminole (@OC_SS_Seminole) January 31, 2022

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed. #FCB



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place. #AFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/IZEDCj2Zky — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Avram Grant, former coach of Chelsea FC and the Israeli national team, has been accused of sexual harassment.

That’s it for me today, folks. Y’all stay safe. Stay tuned to The Mane Land for more news as the Pride open preseason camp today with several players still mulling over new contract offers and perhaps a few new surprises from GM Ian Fleming.