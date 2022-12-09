Lion Links: 12/9/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope this Friday finds you well as we gear up for more World Cup action today and tomorrow. I don’t have many plans beyond working, but it should still be a nice weekend before the month gets hectic. For now, let’s enjoy these links from around the soccer world.

Pedro Gallese Speaks on Talks With Orlando City

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is currently on vacation in his home country of Peru and spoke about his ongoing talks with the club. If you don’t speak Spanish, you’ll need Google Translate to view the details, but Gallese stated that he’s in advanced negotiations with Orlando and wants to stay with the team. While Gallese didn’t rule out a return to Peruvian club Alianza Lima in the future, his focus is on furthering his career abroad. The 32-year-old has been critical to Orlando’s success in recent years and bringing him back for the 2023 season should be one of Orlando’s top priorities this off-season.

D.C. United is Reportedly Interested in Ricardo Moreira

Orlando City has reportedly been contacted by D.C. United for permission to interview Ricardo Moreira for D.C.’s general manager position. Moreira joined Orlando City in 2018 as the club’s director of scouting and was promoted to technical director earlier this year. He has done a great job finding talented players who have helped turn the club around, including Gallese, Junior Urso, and Cesar Araujo. His departure would be a huge loss for the Lions as they search for new players in the transfer market and prepare for the MLS SuperDraft.

D.C. United have contacted Orlando City for permission to interview technical director Ricardo Moreira for their GM role, I'm told.



Moreira has been OCSC's No. 2 since 2019. During his time under Luiz Muzzi, OCSC won their 1st trophy (US Open Cup) & made 3 trips to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/XoyotTvQr9 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 8, 2022

Kevin Cabral Heads to the Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids sent $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) to the LA Galaxy in exchange for French midfielder Kevin Cabral. The 23-year-old will occupy one of Colorado’s Designated Player spots, and the Galaxy will cover roughly half of Cabral’s contract for the next three seasons. Cabral has six goals and five assists across two seasons with the Galaxy and should bring some creativity to Colorado’s offense.

“Kévin is a dynamic and explosive attacking threat with experience both in MLS and in Europe,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & General Manager, said in a release. “He’s an exciting player with all the necessary qualities to be an impact player in MLS, and yet at 23, still has room for continued development.”

As for the Galaxy, not only do they receive a sizable chunk of GAM, but they now have an open Designated Player spot as well.

Concacaf President Weighs in on Copa America Speculation

Victor Montagliani, who is the president of Concacaf and a FIFA Council member, addressed rumblings that the United States, Canada, and Mexico could participate in the 2024 Copa América. There have also been rumors that the U.S. could host the event.

“All I have to say is that it is speculation,” said Montagliani, a Canada native. “We are always discussing these matters with all the confederations. But what’s important, I think, is there’s a bit of misinformation around some of these tournaments. “It’s really not the jurisdiction of a federation or a league to have those discussions,” he continued. “Those discussions are held by the confederations; it’s between confederations. My Gold Cup is mine, nobody talks [about] the Gold Cup other than me. Copa America belongs to Conmebol and my partner Alejandro Dominguez. That’s where the discussion happens.”

All three nations will host the 2026 World Cup, meaning they will not take part in qualifying. It would make sense for them to take part in an international tournament like Copa America, but Montagliani alluded to how other tournaments could be created between now and then as well.

Free Kicks

Martin “RemiMartinn” Oregel was signed by Orlando City to represent the club in eMLS.

