Lion Links: 12/7/22

I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I've been busy at work but I try to catch some World Cup action when I can. There is plenty to cover today, so let's get to the links.

Orlando City Trades Andrés Perea to the Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Andrés Perea was traded from Orlando City to the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Lions will receive $450,000 in 2023 GAM and $300,000 in 2024 GAM, and could receive an additional $100,000 if certain conditions are met. The Lions will also retain a portion of Perea’s future transfer fee if he gets dealt down the road. Perea made 87 appearances for the Lions, starting in 37 matches and playing 4,127 minutes. The 22-year-old contributed four goals, including the game-winning goal against the Union in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. The Lions could use the GAM to bring in another midfielder, buy down a player's contract, or keep one of their key players, such as goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Perea posted a nice video on Twitter to bid farewell to Orlando City.

Wilfried Nancy Becomes Crew Head Coach

Wilfried Nancy has officially left CF Montreal to join the Columbus Crew as their new head coach. The Crew announced the hiring on Tuesday and will send Montréal an undisclosed compensation amount. He will also bring assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, fitness coach Jules Gueguen, and video analyst Maxime Chalier to join him in Columbus. Nancy led Montréal to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season. Nancy was also a runner-up for the 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award. The Crew have now filled their open head coaching position after parting ways with Caleb Porter following their 2-1 loss to Orlando City on Decision Day. Meanwhile, CF Montréal will have to find a new head coach and replace star players Djordje Mihailovic, Alistair Johnston, and Ismael Kone, who all moved on to European clubs this off-season. Montreal’s captain, Victor Wanyama, is also not expected to return.

Kate Markgraf Headed to the Hall of Fame

USWNT General Manager Kate Markgraf was selected for the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Markgraf is the last starter from the team that won the 1999 FIFA World Cup to be elected into the Hall of Fame. She played 201 games for the USWNT and also helped the team win the gold medal in both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. Along with this honor, Markgraf also received the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, which is an annual award given to six former NCAA athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their collegiate career. Markgraf found out about her election into the Hall of Fame while on air with former USWNT teammate Julie Foudy.

A precious moment shared with a lifelong friend and teammate!



Here's the moment that @JulieFoudy let @katemarkgraf know she's going into the Hall of Fame in 2023, live on the College Cup Halftime Show! @NCAASoccer | @USWNT | @ESPN pic.twitter.com/KpfqtLGnew — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) December 6, 2022

World Cup Quarterfinals are Set

The 2022 FIFA World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its conclusion on Tuesday. Morocco punched its ticket to the quarterfinals after beating Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain dominated possession throughout the match, but Morocco’s defense frustrated Spain as it couldn’t find the back of the net. Both teams had chances throughout the match, but it ended scoreless and had to be settled by penalty kicks. Spain missed all of its penalty kick attempts, with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou making two saves. Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, and Achraf Hakimi converted their kicks from the spot to seal the win for Morocco. In the later knockout match, Cristiano Ronaldo began his evening on the bench for Portugal in its match against Switzerland. However, it wasn’t much of a concern for Portugal. His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat trick as Portugal crushed Switzerland 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Portugal will take on Morocco on Saturday.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers.