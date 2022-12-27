Lion Links: 12/27/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s now that funky time of the year between Christmas and New Year’s when I feel like I barely know what day it is, and I keep track of things by what soccer matches are going on. As usual, there’s lots to discuss today, so let’s get into it.

Big Day for Tim Ream

Tim Ream had himself a day on Monday. It started in flying fashion, as Fulham’s captain scored the team’s second goal in what would finish as a 3-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace. The ball fell to the American defender during a corner, and he thumped it into the net on the half-volley to score his first ever Premier League goal.

As if that wasn’t enough, it was announced later in the day that Fulham has signed Ream to a new deal, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. The year of Ream continues, and frankly I think he’s a great shout to win the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year.

A message from goalscorer @timream5: ️



The good news just keeps on coming. pic.twitter.com/vHCflvCMDN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 26, 2022

Liverpool Wins Race to Sign Cody Gakpo

Liverpool has beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup and saw his stock rise dramatically as a result. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract last month, Manchester United had been considering a move for Gakpo during the January transfer window after showing interest in him during the summer, but Liverpool has closed the deal with what is said to be a club-record fee for PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo will provide reinforcement to Liverpool’s attack as Luis Diaz is set to miss time after injuring his knee during the break for the World Cup.

Boxing Day Results Roundup

There was plenty of soccer played on Boxing Day, which means there are a number of noteworthy results to cover. Arsenal mounted a second-half comeback to beat West Ham, 3-1 and stay on top of the Premier League, while Tottenham executed a comeback of its own to tie Brentford, 2-2. In a relegation scrap, Wolves beat Everton 2-1 to give new manager Julen Lopetegui a win in his first Premier League game in charge of the club. Down in the EFL Championship, Daryl Dike and West Brom beat Bristol City 2-0 to continue the Baggies’ recent charge up the table and away from the relegation places.

Arsenal Chasing Shakhtar Winger

Arsenal has reportedly lodged an opening bid of €65 million for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukrainian is said to be Arsenal’s top target in the January window, although with Shakhtar’s valuation of Mudryk said to be in the area of €100m, the bid will likely be rejected. With that being said, Mudryk is reportedly open to the move and Arsenal expects that the Ukrainian club will be willing to come down from the initial nine-figure asking price. If Mudryk does join Arsenal, it could dim the Gunners’ reported interest in Facundo Torres, so here’s hoping a deal gets done soon.

Free Kicks

Kyle Smith showed what he can do in the Smart Choice Shootout.

Will The Accountant cash in?



Find out as @continentaltire puts Kyle Smith's skills to the test in the Smart Choice Shootout! pic.twitter.com/r9R9S7iaXX — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 26, 2022

Former Iranian soccer player Ali Daie has been vocal in supporting anti-government protests, and says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday.

Chris Richards made his return from injury in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 loss to Fulham.

USMNT CB Chris Richards makes his first appearance in the Premier League for Crystal Palace since August 27. pic.twitter.com/2XkWtyoK2t — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 26, 2022

Tim Howard’s face is on one of Everton’s corner flags.

Everton legend @TimHowardGK was voted to be the face of one of their corner flags. #MyPLMorning



@EvertonInUSA pic.twitter.com/z5cILp5KZN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2022

That does it for me today. Y’all stay safe out there.