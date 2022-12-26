Lion Links: 12/26/22

Happy Boxing Day, Mane Landers. No, it is not an official holiday in the United States, but it does mean a day full of great English Premier League matches for us. I hope that everyone who celebrates Christmas had a good day with family and friends, and for those that don’t celebrate, I hope you had a special day of relaxation. Let’s get to the links.

El Pulpo Reportedly Re-signs With Orlando City.

The absolute biggest question for Orlando City’s off-season has been whether or not Pedro Gallese will return to the Lions. Gallese is out of contract, but has hinted that he wants to stay with Orlando City. According to MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, the Lions have reportedly re-signed the goalkeeper.

Sources: Orlando City re-sign Peru int’l goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract.



Gallese, 32, was out of contract and is among best GKs in the league. Has made 97 apps with Orlando over three seasons. pic.twitter.com/a71u1iDjKn — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 25, 2022

On top of that, there was this exchange between Orlando City Director of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi and Technical Director Ricardo Moreira on Christmas Eve.

Hey @9ricardomoreira you having any turkey Xmas night? @OrlandoCitySC — Luiz Muzzi (@Luiz_Muzzi) December 24, 2022

I seriously doubt that the two were having a legitimate discussion regarding the main courses for their respective Christmas dinners. For those who are not scientifically minded, an octopus is a cephalopod, which is a class of mollusk. Now, we are just waiting for an official announcement. What a great Christmas gift that would be.

EPL Boxing Day Matches

The English Premier League continues its annual tradition of Boxing Day matches with a full slate of seven matches. The early match pits Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte is not happy that the EPL has started back so quickly following the World Cup. In fact, he might rest some of his players due to the scheduling. It’s a bit reminiscent of when Jose Mourinho criticized the EPL during the pandemic.

The 10 a.m. matches include Southampton taking on Brighton. Southampton is currently in the relegation zone and needs a result. Leicester City faces Newcastle, and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side could be without five starters. Lastly, Crystal Palace plays Fulham, with USMNT defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson hoping to get Fulham a win.

Liverpool visits Aston Villa looking to bounce back from its EFL Cup loss to Manchester City. The final match of the day pits Arsenal against West Ham. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side looks to continue its top of the table run while missing a few players due to injury.

MLS Remembers Kevin Payne

National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Payne passed away Sunday at the age of 69 in Charleston, SC. Payne had been battling a long-term lung illness. He was D.C. United’s founding president and helped build MLS in the early years of the league. Payne also made D.C. United into a dynasty, with the club winning three of the first four MLS Cups. He will be missed by the D.C. United and MLS communities.

We are saddened to share the news that our founding president and general manager Kevin Payne has passed away.



He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and soccer in the U.S. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpeogaqKgj — D.C. United (@dcunited) December 25, 2022

World Cup Aftermath

The World Cup may be over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still news from it. FIFA confirmed that Richarlison’s stunning goal against Serbia was the Goal of the Tournament. The 25-year-old scored three times in Qatar and had two nominees for the award. In case you somehow forgot that goal, here it is.

¡Ustedes lo eligieron!



El GOLAZO de @richarlison97 es el ganador del Gol del Torneo Hyundai! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/kAq1jBfDks — Copa Mundial FIFA (@fifaworldcup_es) December 23, 2022

In other international soccer news following the World Cup, Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu will reportedly stay on as manager. Moriyasu is the first Japan manager to remain at the helm after a World Cup. Given how well the team played to reach the round of 16, it’s not very surprising.

Free Kicks

