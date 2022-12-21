Orlando City selected Creighton forward Duncan McGuire with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The Lions acquired the first-round pick from the Chicago Fire on May 5 for the discovery rights to Chris Mueller. It was the second forward taken in the first round of this year’s draft by the club, which took Shakur Mohammed at No. 2 overall.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” McGuire said on MLSSoccer.com’s broadcast about being selected sixth overall. “It’s been a dream I’ve had since I was like five. And I always believed in it and it’s now becoming a reality. It’s kind of hard to wrap your head around but I’m definitely excited.

“I’ve just got to stay confident and get comfortable with my teammates, myself, and just trust the process, and really just work hard, and I think that will translate over to MLS perfectly. But I know I have a lot to learn and I’m excited to get started.”

An Omaha, NE native, McGuire spent three years at Creighton, leaving after his junior season. This past season, McGuire had a breakout season, playing in 24 games (23 starts) and recording 1,591 minutes. He scored 23 goals and recorded three assists. All of these were personal highs in college.

Following the 2022 season, McGuire was named Second Team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches Association and was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

What It Means for Orlando City

This was a bit of a surprise pick after the club traded starting right back Ruan earlier in the day for the second overall selection. It was even more of a surprise after the club selected Mohammed, another forward, with the earlier pick.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, McGuire is bigger than Mohammed and a similar size to the club’s 2022 first-round pick, Jack Lynn. The club decided not to bring back Tesho Akindele following the 2022 season and has yet to re-sign Benji Michel. As a result, the addition of two forwards solidifies the team’s forward depth behind Ercan Kara.

While McGuire is a domestic player, he’s not a Generation Adidas player, so his contract will count against the team’s salary budget.

Here’s his interview with MLSoccer.com.