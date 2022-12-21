Lion Links: 12/21/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I’m visiting family in Texas for the holidays for the next week, but will make the most of the vacation and watch some soccer. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links.

MLS Releases 2023 Season Schedule

Major League Soccer released the schedule for the 2023 season and Orlando City will start its season at home for the ninth consecutive season. The Lions will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Lions will play every Eastern Conference team twice, including rivalry matches with Inter Miami on May 20 and Sept. 24 and against Atlanta United on May 27 and July 15. Orlando City will also play on the Fourth of July again next year, with Toronto FC coming to Exploria Stadium. The Lions will take on new MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC for the first time on Aug. 26 at Exploria Stadium. Decision Day will be on Oct. 21 and the Lions will end the regular season on the road against Toronto. Which matches are you looking forward to the most in 2023? Let me know in the comments below.

Tesho Akindele Retires from Professional Soccer

Canadian forward Tesho Akindele went on social media to announce his retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday.

When I was starting my career, my mom told me, “it’s great to be known as a good soccer player, but I’d rather you be known as a good person.”



I worked every day to live up to that ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/l8cRnNFoyW — Tesho Akindele (@Tesho13) December 20, 2022

Akindele was named 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year and played nine seasons in the league, recording 43 goals and 16 assists across 237 regular-season matches with Orlando City and FC Dallas. He also won the U.S. Open Cup with both clubs, lifting the trophy for a second time this past season with Orlando. Akindele also made 19 appearances at the international level, scoring three goals. We wish Tesho all the best moving forward.

2023 MLS SuperDraft Takes Place Today

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft will be today at 5 p.m. and there are many talented players for MLS teams to select. Orlando City has two picks in the first round of the draft, including the sixth overall pick it acquired from the Chicago Fire. In a mock draft, MLSsoccer.com’s Travis Clark predicts the Lions will select French forward Bertin Jacquesson, who scored eight goals and added five assists for Pitt this past season. The Lions also have the 17th pick in the first round and Clark predicts the Lions will select Holden Trent, one of the top goalkeepers in the draft.

Players Out of Contract to Keep an Eye On

There are some notable MLS players who are out of contract as some clubs work on either re-signing them or letting them walk away. In Orlando, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the Lions are still reportedly negotiating a new deal. The 32-year-old has been an integral part to Orlando City’s success since joining the club in 2020. Alejandro Pozuelo is out of contract with Inter Miami after joining from Toronto FC midway through the 2022 season. Charlotte FC declined the option of former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs, but could bring him back for next season regardless. Jozy Altidore, Santiago Rodriguez, and Caden Clark are a few of the other players to watch for during this off-season.

Goalkeeper Joe Bendik Will Return to the Union

Former Lion Joe Bendik has re-signed with the Philadelphia Union on a one-year deal for the 2023 MLS season. Bendik was the backup goalkeeper to Andre Blake and made five appearances for the Union this past season. Bendik has 22 clean sheets in his career in over 181 appearances in MLS, playing for various other clubs in his career such as Orlando City, the Portland Timbers, Toronto FC, and the Columbus Crew.

Free Kicks

BREAKING: CF Montreal are finalizing a deal with Real Salt Lake to acquire defender Aaron Herrera, per sources.



RSL will receive $500k GAM + int’l roster spot + 1st rd SuperDraft pick from MTL.



Herrera, 25, is an RSL homegrown and made 124 apps for the club over five seasons. pic.twitter.com/bun1vpsFzv — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 20, 2022

Here are some more details on Boston’s bid for an NWSL expansion team.

Boston Globe has details of the bid to bring an #NWSL expansion team there. Facilities are the question in that market and. to be frank, the two proposed here either need, major, FAST renovations or they are not viable for the league's future growth. https://t.co/ymeeNbeOwf — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) December 20, 2022

Sevilla and Spanish midfielder Isco have reportedly agreed to part ways.

Sevilla and Isco will part ways, it’s now over. Both parties are working to get the contract termination signed, as called by @Albertoflorenzo. It’s true and confirmed. ⚪️ #Sevilla



Isco will be available as free agent in the next days. pic.twitter.com/e69zuQvSVl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

Manchester United reportedly decided to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, and Fred. The Red Devils are also reportedly still in negotiations with goalkeeper David de Gea as well.

According to reports, the Houston Dash will announce Sam Laity as their new head coach later today.

NWSL source: @HoustonDash will name Sam Laity tomorrow as their new head coach. Laity has been with @OLReign since 2013 as an ass’t coach, which incl 6 games as the interim head coach in 2021 when he went 4-2. Laity was also the interim head coach in 2022 for 1 game,which he won — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 20, 2022

MLS may be close to making some drastic changes to its playoff format.

This appears to be in motion. Plan, I'm told, is for a total overhaul of the MLS postseason, featuring a "World Cup-style" competition - top 8 teams in each conference advance into a group stage, with the top 8 group stage finishers advancing to a single-elimination bracket. https://t.co/WDmB9EXJcZ — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) December 20, 2022

