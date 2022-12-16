Lion Links: 12/16/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I’m glad it’s Friday and am looking forward to hanging out with my parents this weekend. We’re headed to some sort of event with plenty of ice sculptures, so it should be a fun, albeit cold, time. It never quite feels like winter here in Florida, but I’m not complaining about not having to shovel snow this morning. Let’s dive into today’s links!

Rodrigo Schlegel Obtains Coaching Licenses

Orlando City center back Rodrigo Schlegel is in his home country of Argentina during the MLS off-season and received his C and B coaching licenses from the Technicians Association of Argentine Football. The 25-year-old shared photos of him and his diplomas on Instagram, along with a caption that includes a dedication to his late father.

Studying, Always Studying... The effort and love for football allowed me to receive the C and B license of technical directly at @atfa_oficial I celebrate with my people who always bank for me. And I dedicate it to you, Pa, like everything I do.

U.S. Soccer Names Nominees for Annual Awards

The nominees for the U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year awards were announced. Former Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan was nominated for Female Player of the Year alongside Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh, Sophia Smith, and Lindsey Horan. All five of the Male Player of the Year nominees currently play for teams in the English Premier League. Leeds United’s Tyler Adams, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, and Fulham defensive pair Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are all up for the award. Valencia’s Yunus Musah is up for Young Male Player of the Year and 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson was nominated for Young Female Player of the Year as well.

MLS Transfer News

New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez is reportedly leaving the club to join Racing in his native Argentina. If this comes to fruition, it would be a heavy blow for NYCFC as Moralez has been an integral part of the club’s offense since joining in 2017.

[CONFIRMADO] Maxi Moralez ya rescindió con #NYFC y, tal lo adelantado, jugará en Racing.

*️⃣En los próximos días, arribará al país para someterse a la revisión médica y firmar su contrato. https://t.co/urMqLIl0CH — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 15, 2022

After having a bid for Brandon Vazquez rejected, Chivas is reportedly close to adding Charlotte FC’s Daniel Rios. The Mexican forward had seven goals and two assists in his first year with Charlotte last season.

Sources: Chivas very close on a deal to sign forward Daniel Rios from Charlotte FC. TUDN first reported talks. Nothing 100% done yet.



Rios, 27, is a product of the Chivas academy. Chivas just had a $7m bid rejected by FC Cincinnati for Brandon Vazquez. pic.twitter.com/0mWv1d25WT — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 15, 2022

In other news, St. Louis City traded away $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Seattle Sounders in exchange for Samuel Adeniran, with another $100,000 in 2024 GAM involved if performance metrics are hit. While on loan, Adeniran scored a brace in the 2022 USL Championship final to help San Antonio FC win the league title. FC Dallas signed left back Marco Farfan to a new contract that will keep him in Dallas through 2026, Veteran forward Fredy Montero re-signed with the Sounders on a one-year contract, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius is headed to Sweden to join Malmo FF.

Portugal Parts Ways With Fernando Santos

Fernando Santos is no longer Portugal’s head coach following the nation’s exit from the World Cup. It was a rollercoaster World Cup campaign for Portugal as it followed up a 6-1 rout against Switzerland with a loss to Morocco in the following round. Santos has been at the helm since 2014 and led Portugal to a Euro 2016 title. However, Portugal was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the past two World Cups. AS Roma’s Jose Mourinho reportedly tops the list of candidates to replace Santos moving forward. However, Mourinho is currently under contract with Roma for the next 18 months.

