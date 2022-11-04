2022 Orlando City Season in Review: Benji Michel

Benji Michel joined Orlando City as a Homegrown Player on New Year’s Eve back in 2018. The club exercised the forward’s option for 2022 after the conclusion of the 2021 season, bringing him back after a second straight year of seven goal contributions in the regular season.

Let’s have a look at how he performed in 2022.

Statistical Breakdown

As far as the statistics go, Benji regressed this season. He logged 1,502 minutes across 31 appearances in the regular season, starting in 14 of those matches. He notched just a goal and an assist this season and took 25 shots, putting eight on target. Michel passed at a 79.3% success rate and was fouled 17 times. It was certainly a step back from last season when he had four goals and three assists in 1870 minutes. A dip in his numbers is understandable given he played fewer minutes, but the degree with which his numbers dropped off was disappointing. Defensively though, he had 16 tackles, six interceptions, 12 clearances, committed 20 fouls, won 33 of his 65 aerial duels, and received four yellow cards.

He did much better in the U.S. Open Cup though. During Orlando City’s championship run, he logged 266 minutes across four matches, starting twice. He contributed two goals and three assists while taking six shots, putting four on target. He passed with 78.9% accuracy, committed four fouls, and suffered three as well.

He came on for 13 minutes in the playoff match against CF Montreal, completing all three of his passes, making a clearance, and drawing a foul.

Best Game

It shouldn’t be surprising to say that Benji’s best game came in the U.S. Open Cup final over the Sacramento Republic. In a 29 minute substitute appearance, Benji’s pace to get behind Sacramento’s back line changed the game. Michel assisted on Facundo Torres’s opening goal when he laid the ball off for the Uruguayan to smash it home.

FACUNDO TORRES!!



Perfect placement to give @OrlandoCitySC the lead in the final. #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/UIxLM5K0QO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 8, 2022

He wasn’t done there though, as he drew the penalty kick which Torres converted for the Lions’ second. Michel rounded the evening off with a well-taken third goal as time wound down.

Ice ❄️ Cold



Hometown Hero @AlmightBenji sealed the deal for @OrlandoCitySC -- who win their first Open Cup.



3-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/p200Q7RlUw — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) September 8, 2022

Outside of his goal and assist, Benji put one of his two shots on target, passed with 83% accuracy, made one clearance, and committed two fouls while suffering one. While The Mane Land did not award player grades for the game, Michel had a notable impact on the match to help Orlando win its first trophy since joining MLS.

2022 Final Grade

The Mane Land staff gave Benji a grade of 5.5 for his 2022 campaign, which is the same as his rating last year. Frankly, his offensive numbers were just too poor to justify going higher. While he played slightly less minutes in MLS, his numbers fell off a cliff. If not for his production during the U.S. Open Cup, his grade likely would have been lower. 2022 felt like a step back from a 2021 season that also felt like a step back from 2020. Michel still struggles with his touch, decision making, and keeping possession. Ivan Angulo firmly cemented his place in the starting lineup over Benji by the end of the year.

2023 Outlook

In last year’s review, we noted that 2022 seemed like a make-or-break year for Benji. That feeling only amplified once Gaston Gonzalez went down with a knee injury and Orlando’s options at right wing became Benji and Jake Mulraney. Michel didn’t take the step he probably needed to this year. If OCSC makes Ivan Angulo’s loan a permanent deal, his presence combined with that of Facu, Gaston Gonzalez, Nicholas Gioacchini, and potentially Mulraney, means that Orlando’s options at winger begin to get rather numerous. Working in Benji’s favor is the fact that with a base salary of $115,000, he’s currently the cheapest option among those players, but his lack of production this year might mean that doesn’t matter. This is a tough one to call, and ultimately I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back for a fifth season, or if the Lions decide to move on.

Previous Season in Review Articles (Date Posted)