After a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, we are back and ready to talk about some Orlando City news. We would also be happy to talk about some Orlando Pride news, but there hasn’t been much of that. So, we’ve got some moves by the club to discuss this week.

We start with the addition of midfielder Felipe Martins, who was most recently with Austin FC and has had success elsewhere in his MLS career — particularly with the New York Red Bulls. We opine on the move overall, where Martins fits in with the Lions, and how the midfield is shaping up.

Speaking of the midfield, Orlando City re-signed captain Mauricio Pereyra to a new two-year contract and he’s no longer occupying a Designated Player slot, so that’s a bonus. Mauri has been a good player for the club and it’ll be good to have him around for a couple more years and it’ll be even better if he’s got a top-notch new DP to feed the ball to in 2023 and 2024.

There was also a departure, albeit an expected one and not one that affects the roster as it stood at the end of the season. Alexander Alvarado’s loan to LDU de Quito is now permanent and the winger is no longer on Orlando City’s books. We wish Alexander the best of luck in Ecuador.

The World Cup group stage is wrapping up and the United States Men’s National Team is moving on into the Round of 16! We discuss the young Yanks’ World Cup performances so far. It’s encouraging to see a young team doing well on the big stage and although we’d obviously love to see the USMNT go as far as possible, we’re more excited about the prospect of these guys being in their prime when the event is hosted in North America in 2026.

This week’s mailbag asked us who our favorite USMNT player is and what Orlando City needs to do this off-season. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Programming Note: We are in our monthly off-season schedule for recording new episodes, but if the news cycle warrants it, we will of course put out new shows more frequently, as needed. In other words, we might be back in a week or a month.

0:15 - Orlando City’s off-season is in full swing and the team has been making moves. We talked about those that have been made and those still yet to come.

19:53 - The USMNT is through the group without having conceded from open play and without having tasted defeat. Those are good things, but this team still has another gear and we hope the Yanks can find it.

51:43 - Mailbagbox time! USMNT favorites and Orlando City’s needs.