Lion Links: 11/30/22

I hope all of you are doing well down in Florida. I'm still catching my breath from yesterday's thrilling USMNT win against Iran, but I can't wait for Saturday. There is plenty to cover today, so let's get to the links.

USMNT Advances to the World Cup’s Round of 16

The United States Men’s National Team shut out Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic scored the lone goal in the 38th minute, with Sergino Dest providing the assist. The USMNT thought it scored a second goal from Timothy Weah right before halftime, but it was ruled offside. The Americans had to grind out the win with their defense in the second half. Iran’s Saman Ghoddos came close to scoring an equalizer for Iran, but his shot went wide of goal. With the win, the USMNT finished in second place in Group B and will take on the Netherlands this Saturday at 10 a.m. USMNT captain Tyler Adams spoke about the opportunity ahead of the team before its match against a tough Dutch side.

Pulisic Suffers Injury in Win

Pulisic collided with Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring his goal and needed medical attention before coming back on the pitch to finish out the first half. He was subbed off at halftime and had to watch his teammates go on to win from the hospital.

Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran



(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/zUM0Ewhbxw — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion following the match and is officially listed as day-to-day. Despite the injury, he stated he will be ready for the USMNT’s match on Saturday.

USWNT Will Receive Prize Money After USMNT’s Win

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement signed by U.S. Soccer, the USMNT, and the USWNT, prize money from World Cups is split evenly between the USWNT and USMNT. By reaching the World Cup’s knockout stage, the USMNT has earned $13 million so far, meaning the USWNT will get $6.5 million of that before U.S. Soccer takes its cut. That $6.5 million is more than the prize money the USWNT received from winning the past two Women’s World Cups, combined.

More Nations Reach the Round of 16

England cruised past Wales 3-0 to win Group B and advance to the Round of 16. Marcus Rashford scored twice and Phil Foden contributed a goal as well to eliminate Wales from the competition. England will next take on Senegal, which beat Ecuador 2-1 to book its spot in the next round. Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr scored from the penalty spot to put his team ahead just before halftime. In the second half, Moises Caicedo scored an equalizer for Ecuador, but Kalidou Koulibaly put Senegal back in front minutes later. Elsewhere in Group A, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0, with Cody Gakpo scoring his third goal of the tournament and Frenkie de Jong adding another. The host country crashed out without a point, losing all three matches and scoring just once.

Today’s Group D match-ups this morning include France taking on Tunisia while Australia plays Denmark. In the afternoon, Robert Lewandowski and Poland will battle Lionel Messi and Argentina while Mexico fights for a win against Saudi Arabia.

Free Kicks

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you next time.