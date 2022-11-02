Lion Links: 11/2/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I still can’t believe it's November, with the World Cup just 18 days away. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links.

Nashville SC Hany Mukhtar Named MLS MVP

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. Mukhtar led the league with 34 goal contributions, including 23 goals and 11 assists during the season. He contributed to 65.4% of Nashville SC’s goals and helped carry the team to its third straight MLS playoff appearance. Mukhtar is the first German-born and first Nashville SC player to win MVP honors. He’s also the first player to lead the league in goal contributions in consecutive seasons since 2015 and 2016, when Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco accomplished that feat. Mukhtar beat out Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi and the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake for the award.

NJ/NY Gotham FC Hires Juan Carlos Amorós as Head Coach

The reported move has happened and NWSL side NJ/NY Gotham FC has officially announced that Juan Carlos Amorós has been named the club's new head coach, signing him to a three-year contract. Amorós was previously the interim head coach for the Houston Dash, led that team to a fourth-place finish in 2022, and qualified for the NWSL playoffs for the first time. Before coaching the Dash this past season, Amorós had coached in Europe with clubs in top leagues, such as Real Betis Féminas in Spain and Tottenham Hotspur FC Women in England. Gotham FC will look to get back to contending for the NWSL playoffs again after finishing in last place this past season.

More Clubs Advance to UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage

After Tuesday's action in Europe in the UEFA Champions League, more clubs have punched their tickets to the knockout stage. Last season’s Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, secured a 2-1 victory against Sporting CP and moved from third to second place in Group D to qualify for the knockout stage. After losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half and being a goal down, Tottenham Hotspur bounced back in the second half with two goals to beat Marseille, 2-1, and win Group D. Liverpool gave Napoli its first loss of the season with a 2-0 win. However, Napoli still won Group A on goal difference. Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to FC Porto and saw its European championship campaign come to a close. Today’s notable games will see AC Milan battling RB Salzburg, Chelsea taking on Dinamo Zagreb, and Shakhtar Donetsk hosting RB Leipzig.

Auston Trusty Being Embraced at Birmingham City

Former Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids center back Auston Trusty discussed his experience in England so far with MLSSoccer.com’s Jonathan Sigal. Trusty moved to England in July from the Colorado Rapids as he was loaned to EFL Championship side Birmingham City. The defender gave insight into dealing with the stigma of being American and playing soccer in England. Trusty wasn’t sure how the Birmingham City fans would receive him, but said they’ve welcomed him with open arms. The Blues sit in 12th place and have shown progress, earning 10 out of 13 points in their last five matches. Trusty is also the club’s second-leading scorer with three goals. In the linked story, Trusty also discussed his goal of making the USMNT squad, trusting the process, and the differences between playing in America and England. It’s an interesting read and I highly recommend you check it out.

Free Kicks

The recent 2022 NWSL final between the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current this past weekend was the most-watched NWSL final in the league's history.

2022 NWSL Championship on CBS and Paramount+ is Most-Watched NWSL Match Ever pic.twitter.com/IMyleRJUvT — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 1, 2022

