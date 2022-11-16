We’re back! It’s been a much-needed few weeks off as we transitioned into our off-season podcasting schedule, which is generally monthly unless the news cycle dictates we add shows. The off-season had been a quiet one for a couple of weeks and now things are happening, so here we are.

Orlando City and the Orlando Pride each released their end-of-2022 roster decisions, so it gave us a chance to see how we did in terms of our predictions of which players would stay or go from both teams. We’re doing pretty well so far and could pick up more “wins” depending on whether or not players who were offered new deals end up re-signing. We walk through the surprises and non-surprises and analyze what some of the moves might mean as the teams head into 2023.

On the Orlando City side, we also discussed Pedro Gallese’s award for MLS Save of the Year, the addition of defender Luca Petrasso from Toronto FC, the loss of Nicholas Gioacchini to St. Louis City SC in the MLS Expansion Draft, the loss of Junior Urso to whatever personal reasons prompted his return to Brazil, Facundo Torres making Uruguay’s World Cup roster, and the rumors about Arsenal’s interest in signing Torres. We also talked briefly about Jack Lynn being part of San Antonio FC, which won the USL Championship title in this week’s final. Big congratulations to Jack and to former Lions Santiago Patino (the MVP of the final), David Loera, and P.C.

This week’s mailbag asked us when it’s OK to put up Christmas decorations, whether we’d support Orlando City signing Josef Martinez, and what we thought of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Wars: Andor, and House of the Dragon. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

After answering the mail, we turned our attention toward the Orlando Pride. We are happy for Seb Hines on getting the head coaching gig, but is he set up to succeed? And should he have been hired prior to finding whoever is going to be his new boss? Speaking of that, we say goodbye to former Pride GM Ian Fleming, as the club has parted ways with him as part of the restructuring of that position. We discuss the re-signing of Ally Watt and Haley Hanson, and whether the club is really ready to walk the walk after talking the talk.

Programming Note: We are in our monthly off-season schedule for recording new episodes, but if the news cycle warrants it, we will of course put out new shows more frequently, as needed. In other words, we might be back in a week or a month.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 317 went down:

0:15 - Lots of Orlando City news! We’ve got comings and goings and mild surprises with regard to the off-season roster decisions. Also, please keep Mikel Arteta away from Facu.

36:46 - Mailbagbox time! We only have a couple of questions but they required some thoughtful responses. We did our best with that.

1:00:26 - The Pride face another vital off-season and although a lot of good things have been said and positive things have happened, there’s still a lot to be concerned about.