Lion Links: 11/10/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? The MLS season may be over, but there are still many off-season events to keep an eye on. The MLS Expansion Draft is tomorrow and later today we’ll find out which players Orlando City will protect. Please stay safe out there today as we deal with this storm. Take care of each other.

Orlando City Trades for Luca Petrasso

Orlando sent $300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto FC in exchange for 22-year-old Canadian Luca Petrasso. Capable of playing on the left as either a midfielder or a left back, Petrasso should give Orlando some versatility and may replace Joao Moutinho should the Portuguese left back not return to Orlando next season. Petrasso played in 23 games this past season for Toronto, recording four assists. Should certain performance metrics be met, Orlando could send Toronto another $50,000 of GAM in 2024 and 2025. Since he is a Homegrown Player, St. Louis City FC can’t select him in tomorrow’s Expansion Draft.

Gregg Berhalter Names His USMNT World Cup Roster

We now know the 26 players who will be on the United States Men’s National Team’s roster for the World Cup later this month and there are a few surprises. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will not be headed to Qatar. Instead, Arsenal’s Matt Turner, Luton Town’s Ethan Horvath, and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson were chosen as the team’s goalkeepers. There was plenty of discussion over the past few months over if Ricardo Pepi or Jordan Pefok would make the roster. In the end, Berhalter chose neither. Haji Wright was selected as a center forward over both Pepi and Pefok, joining Jesus Ferreira and Josh Sargent. After injuries ruled out both Miles Robinson and Chris Richards, the center backs on the roster include Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman, Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, Fulham’s Tim Ream, and the New York Red Bulls’ Aaron Long. Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player on the roster that has played in a World Cup match before. Despite a strong year with FC Dallas, winger Paul Arriola was left off the roster and penned a heartfelt message about his exclusion.

USWNT Takes On Germany Tonight

After a pair of losses in Europe last month, the United States Women’s National Team will play Germany tonight at 7 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (weather permitting). Considering the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, this match could end up as a rainy one here in Florida if played. Hopefully, the returns of Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh to the roster will give the USWNT a needed boost on offense. American forward and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith also spoke about how this game will help her and the team improve.

“We all have a hunger to get the result that we want and at the same time, we know that there are things we need to work on in these games that we didn’t do well enough in the last few games,” Smith said. “So not putting all the focus on the outcome, I think focusing for the most part on how we can grow from the last few games, how to fix the things that we want to fix. I think if we do all those things, if we put together the pieces and do the little things right, we will get the outcome that we want.”

MLS Transfer Reports and News

Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi is reportedly garnering interest from Leeds United and other European clubs after a great season that included 22 goals and seven assists. It wouldn’t be Driussi’s first stint in Europe should he head abroad, as he played with Zenit St. Petersburg before joining Austin.

Leeds United tiene un interés firme por contratar a Sebastián Driussi, de gran temporada en el Austin FC.

*️⃣ Además, hay dos clubes alemanes que lo han sondeado pero con menor intensidad. pic.twitter.com/TB1cBTnPLl — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 9, 2022

In other MLS news, winger Fafa Picault was traded from the Houston Dynamo to Nashville in exchange for $50,000 in 2023 GAM and $50,000 in 2024 GAM. The Dynamo could also receive a conditional $150,000 in 2024 GAM for the 31-year-old. Atlanta United signed right back Brooks Lennon to a contract extension that will keep him with the Five Stripes through at least 2025, with an option for 2026 as well.

