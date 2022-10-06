Orlando City went to Fort Lauderdale with an opportunity to almost clinch a playoff spot and maintain an opportunity for a playoff home game. Instead, the Lions were embarrassed by Inter Miami 4-1, making Sunday’s game against the Columbus Crew likely a win-or-go-home contest, although there is a less likely scenario in which a draw could get Orlando in.

Let’s take a look at how the Lions did in this devastating loss to Inter Miami.

Starters

GK, Pedro Gallese, 5.5 — It’s hard to give a goalkeeper a high score when he concedes four times. It’s even harder when that goalkeeper doesn’t record a save. But that’s what happened in this game with Gallese. The only goal Gallese probably should’ve stopped was the opening goal inside the first minute, but he was caught well off his line on an unexpected turnover by Kyle Smith. Gallese’s distribution was good, as he completed 88.9% of his 18 passes and seven of his nine long balls.

D, Joao Moutinho, 5.5 — This wasn’t a bad game by Moutinho as he wasn’t at fault for any of the goals — the only defender who can say that. He completed 87.8% of his 41 passes, including two key passes, three of his seven crosses, and two of his three long balls. Defensively, the left back recorded one tackle but no other defensive stats. He also had one off-target shot.

D, Rodrigo Schlegel, 4 — It was a very tough game for Schlegel, who was partly at fault for the first two Miami goals. Inside the first minute, the center back was caught ball watching, allowing Leo Campana to get behind and chip Pedro Gallese. On the second goal, Schlegel got sucked up too far, allowing Indiana Vassilev to play Ariel Lassiter behind him, creating the second goal. His statistics didn’t help much either, as he only recorded two tackles, one interception, and one clearance. He completed 87.2% of his 39 passes, but that wasn’t enough to absolve him from his poor defending.

D, Antonio Carlos, 4 — Similar to Schlegel, Carlos takes some of the blame for three Miami goals. He got caught ball watching on the first, got caught in no-man’s land, as he didn’t commit to either attacker on the second, and got beat by Lassiter, who drew the penalty for the third. He also picked up a booking, which got him suspended for Sunday’s game. Defensively, Carlos only had one tackle and two interceptions. He completed 94.6% of his 37 passes, including all three long balls, but those stats don’t make up for his poor defending on the night.

D, Kyle Smith, 5 — Smith’s pass attempt that was blocked by Robert Taylor inside the first minute helped to spring Campana free for the first goal. However, that was the only one of the four goals for which he can take some blame. He completed 81.5% of his 27 passes and two of his six crosses. The right back had no defensive statistics and was removed at halftime for the more attack-minded Ruan.

MF, Cesar Araujo, 6 — Araujo has been one of Orlando City’s best players. It wasn’t his best game but he wasn’t bad either. Araujo had a team-high four tackles and one interception in 90 minutes. He completed 97% of his team-high 66 passes and had one key pass. Most importantly, he wasn’t booked so he’ll be available on Sunday.

MF, Mauricio Pereyra, 6 (MotM) — Pereyra was arguably the team’s best player on the night, completing 82% of his 50 passes, including two key passes. He completed all three of his crosses and four of his five long balls. Defensively, Pereyra had two tackles and two interceptions.

MF, Benji Michel, 5 — It was a forgettable game for Michel, who completed 80% of 15 passes, two long balls, and attempted one inaccurate cross. He only got one shot off and that was off target as he took a touch before shooting, which allowed a defender to block it out for a corner. The Homegrown attacker came off at halftime for Ivan Angulo.

MF, Junior Urso, 6 — Urso completed 86.4% of his 44 passes in this game, including all six long balls. He made three key passes, including one in the 71st minute to Facundo Torres that allowed the midfielder to set up Ercan Kara for the Lions’ lone goal. Additionally, Urso record two tackles and one off-target shot.

MF, Facundo Torres, 6 — Torres completed 91.2% of his 57 passes in this game, including three of his four long balls. However, he failed to convert on all three of his crosses and both shots were off target. His primary contribution to the game was a nice turn in the 71st minute, creating enough room to play Kara through for the team’s goal, tallying an assist on the play.

F, Tesho Akindele, 4.5 — Akindele was given the start in this game in place of Kara and the striker didn’t help the team’s cause. He only completed 83.3% of his 12 passes and took three off-target shots.

Substitutes

MF, Ivan Angulo (45’), 6 — Angulo came on for Michel at halftime and was much better. The attacking midfielder completed all of his 10 passes, including four key passes, and two of his five crosses. However, both of his shots were off target.

D, Ruan (45’), 5 — Ruan came on for Smith at halftime to provide some more attack in the team. While he might’ve been a little unlucky, his handball just after halftime gave Miami a penalty, resulting in the Herons’ third goal. He did complete 88.2% of his 17 passes, but only one of his four crosses. One of those poor crosses would have given Kara a late sitter but he left his chip low enough for the goalkeeper to catch.

F, Ercan Kara (45’), 5.5 — Kara came on at halftime for Akindele and, like Angulo, did much better than the starter. Kara only had nine touches and two were unstable, but he converted the team’s only goal in the 71st minute. Additionally, Kara completed both of his pass attempts and his other shot was off target.

D, Mikey Halliday (63’), 5 — Halliday came on in the 63rd minute for Mountinho, who was one yellow card away from a suspension. The appearance by the Homegrown was to ensure that Moutinho didn’t get suspended for Sunday’s regular season finale. Halliday completed 93.3% of his 15 passes and had one incomplete cross. Defensively, he recorded just one tackle.

MF, Wilder Cartagena (63’), 5.5 — Cartagena was expected to come on for Araujo, who was one yellow card away from a suspension. Instead, he came on for Pereryra in the 63rd minute. Cartagena completed 88.6% of his 35 passes, including three of five long balls, but didn’t complete his only cross attempt. He took three shots and all were off target. Defensively, the midfielder had one tackle in his 27 minutes of action.

Some players had decent games but nobody on the team was spectacular. The Lions didn’t look to be in the game from the opening kickoff and were quickly chasing a deficit. As a result, they almost certainly need all three points Sunday against the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium.

This is how I saw Orlando City’s 4-1 loss to Inter Miami. Let’s us know what you thought of the individual players’ performances in the comments below and don’t forget to vote on the Man of the Match, if there was one.