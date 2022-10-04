2022 Match 34 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Columbus Crew can be found right here in our match stream.
Oct 5, 2022, 11:01am EDT
October 8
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew
Get up to speed on the team standing between Orlando City and a playoff berth.
October 7
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Scouting Report
A look into the numbers behind the Columbus Crew ahead of Decision Day.
October 5
PawedCast 314: NYCFC Rewind, Pride-Reign & Previews
The Lions still have a lot left to do, but the Pride are done.