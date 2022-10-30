2022 Orlando City Season in Review: Iván Angulo

Orlando City signed winger Iván Angulo on loan from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras of Brazil’s Série A in the summer transfer window on July 25. Angulo joined the Lions on a 12-month loan with an option to extend an additional six months.

Angulo appeared to be an emergency signing of sorts for depth after primary transfer target Gastón González was placed on the season-ending injury list before ever arriving in Orlando after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury. Unfortunately for the club — but fortunately for Angulo — the Colombian was able to find minutes late in the season, as opponents figured out ways to deal with the rest of Orlando’s wide attack. Angulo gave a slightly different look from that of Jake Mulraney and played most of his matches opposite Facundo Torres.

Let’s have a look at how his 2022 season played out.

Statistical Breakdown

Angulo made nine appearances during the Major League Soccer regular season, with five of those coming as a starter, and totaling 551 minutes. He took 14 shots, putting five of them on target but never scored a goal of his own. He passed with 86.3% accuracy, attempting 153 and completing 132, while gathering three assists along the way. On the defensive side of things, he made seven tackles and recorded five interceptions, and one clearance. Angulo also won one aerial duel, was fouled four times, committed four fouls of his own, and received one yellow card this season.

He made an appearance in one of Orlando City’s U.S. Open Cup games, which came in the championship match as a starter. Angulo logged 83 minutes on the field, took one shot, passed with 71.4% accuracy, and made two interceptions.

Angulo also got a start with Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro against Rochester New York FC, playing 82 minutes. In that game, he scored a goal, had four shots, and passed with 65.2% accuracy.

Best Game

Angulo’s best game of the season was clearly his performance in the 4-0 rout of Toronto FC on Sept. 17 at Exploria Stadium. Head Coach Oscar Pareja even made a point to mention it himself after the match.

“I think Ivan was definitely that player who could connect us all up front,” Pareja said. “It’s just amazing how a piece just makes things clear. I think the way that he possessed the ball and he kept it for us and protected the ball when we needed it. And also that change of speed that he has that provides as well some fast plays in the last third — all those things are helping us a lot, and we’re very happy with his contribution.”

He was heavily involved throughout the match. Early on, he made a beautiful pass to Antonio Carlos which was back-heel-flicked on to Facundo Torres for a goal. Later, he played a ball to Torres that ended up a near-miss as the shot ricocheted off the post. In the 47th minute, he set up João Moutinho, who played a cross that was deflected in past the Toronto FC goalkeeper for an own goal.

Angulo started the match and logged a full shift of 90 minutes. He recorded 46 touches and passed with 92.6% accuracy on the offensive end, but his biggest contribution came as the final nail in the coffin. The Colombian slipped Tesho Akindele in behind for Orlando’s fourth goal of the night, as Akindele beat the goalkeeper from short range.

Beautiful from Ivan, and as cool as you like from Tesho @Tesho13 | #DaleMiAmor pic.twitter.com/or4L9Fe73L — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) September 18, 2022

Angulo took five shots, putting two on target, and completed two key passes. Defensively, Angulo had two interceptions and two clearances. His class all over the pitch earned him a grade of 8 out of 10 and outright Man of the Match in our player grades from that night.

2022 Final Grade

The Mane Land staff awarded Angulo a final grade of 6.5 out of 10 in 2022. As this is his first season with the Lions, we do not have much to compare to prior. The 23-year-old winger was fairly solid in his time since signing mid-season. Should the Lions choose to extend the loan, it is clear that Angulo has all the makings of being a solid depth piece along the touchline. With Angulo currently being a loanee, there is also not much negative in letting him go and moving on should the right player come along. We will keep an eye on Angulo’s return this off season.

2023 Outlook

With highly touted prospect Gastón González set to make his debut next season, Angulo will likely find himself on the outside looking in. It is unlikely that he has the talent to remain a full-time starter above Torres and González. However, he is the third best option at this point on the Orlando roster and could find himself as a super sub at the position. If Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is willing to part with Angulo for the right price, Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi and Pareja would be shrewd to take up that offer. I would not be surprised to see his loan extended and even possibly finding out he has earned the right to be a permanent Lion later down the road.

