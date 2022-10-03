Lion Links: 10/3/22

A not so merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! It wasn’t a great weekend for most of the teams I support across all sports, but given Tallahassee was spared from having to deal with Hurricane Ian, I’m still grateful. I sincerely hope you are doing well post-hurricane, and that you and your loved ones are safe and sound. Let’s get to the links.

Orlando City Loses on the Road

Orlando City stumbled on the road in a 2-1 loss to New York City FC at Red Bull Arena. The Lions took the lead early in the second half, but were unable to hold on for the win or even a draw. The loss means that Orlando’s final two matches against Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew are even more crucial than before. Michael Citro has your match recap. Make sure to check back later today for Sean Rollins’s player grades and Man of the Match, as well as my five takeaways from the road loss.

Orlando City Donates to Help With the Hurricane

Orlando City and the Wilf family are donating $500,000 through the Red Cross to help with relief following the devastation of Hurricane Ian throughout Florida. The club is also encouraging fans to lend their support as well by making donations. We’re all in this together as soccer fans and Floridians.

Tragedy in Indonesia Following Soccer Game

Arema FC suffered a 3-2 defeat to its rival, Persebaya Surabaya, at home for the first time in 23 years. The home supporters threw bottles and other objects at players, coaches, and referees. The violence spilled out into the street as well, with police vehicles being set on fire. Police launched tear gas into the crowd, resulting in stampedes as people tried to escape and were trampled. At least 125 are confirmed dead in this tragic incident. FIFA President Gianni Infantino released a statement regarding the incident. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those lost.

LAFC Wins Supporters’ Shield in Dramatic Fashion

With a week to spare, LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield after beating the Portland Timbers 2-1 at Providence Park. It was a closer race than expected earlier this summer, but the Philadelphia Union’s loss to Charlotte FC opened the door for LAFC to clinch this past weekend and it took full advantage. Designated Player Denis Bouanga scored the winner for LAFC in stoppage time, giving LAFC its second Supporters’ Shield in club history. On Decision Day, LAFC will host Nashville SC, which clinched its spot in the playoffs.

Free Kicks

The @TedLasso cast having a blast at the Vikings-Saints game in London pic.twitter.com/lR5a9FAiqH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 2, 2022

Of course, some of the players got into the spirit of “the Lasso way” as well. Now, if Apple TV+ could kindly release Season 3 of Ted Lasso, everything will be better.

Keep checking back for coverage of Orlando City's match on Wednesday against Inter Miami.