2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Julie Doyle

Julie Doyle was drafted by the Orlando Pride in the first round (11th overall) in the 2022 NWSL Draft from Santa Clara University. She signed a one-year contract with the Pride on Jan. 27 with a club option for an additional year. She made her professional debut in the NWSL Challenge Cup and got more time on the field as the season went on. Near the end of the season, Doyle started five consecutive games, but had a big impact as a super sub.

Let’s take a closer look at Doyle’s rookie season.

Statistical Breakdown

After not being included in the team for the first four Challenge Cup games, Doyle came off the bench in the final two. She played a total of 42 minutes in the pair of appearances, took one shot, and didn’t score or record an assist. She completed 10 of her 15 passes (66.7%) and had one clearance.

In the regular season, Doyle made 15 appearances with nine starts and recorded 690 minutes. Three of her four shots were on target and she scored a pair of goals, which came in back-to-back games. The first came on July 31 against the Kansas City Current and the second on Aug. 7 against Angel City FC.

Doyle completed 122 of her 173 passes (70.5%) and attempted two crosses. She also had seven key passes in the Pride’s buildup but didn’t record any assists. Defensively, Doyle had two clearances and two interceptions. She was successful in seven of her 11 tackles (63.6%), 31 of her 78 duels (39.7%), and two of her 10 aerial duels (20%).

Best Game

While Doyle had nine starts on the year, her best performance came off the bench. On Aug. 7 against Angel City, the forward came on in the 61st minute for Darian Jenkins with her team trailing 1-0. Doyle immediately sparked her team, getting the Pride back into the game.

In the 63rd minute, Doyle sent a cross into the Angel City box that Erika Tymrak redirected on goal. While the ball was blocked, Savannah McCaskill was facing her own goal and was in a hurry to clear. Pressured by Viviana Villacorta, McCaskill attempted to play it back to Paige Nielsen but Doyle beat the defender to the ball and put it into the roof of the net.

That was Doyle’s only shot in her 29 minutes on the field that night, but she had a huge impact on the team’s performance. The Pride gave up a second goal before equalizing a second time through a Nielsen own goal in second-half stoppage time.

2022 Final Grade

The Mane Land staff gave Doyle a composite score of 5.5 out of 10 for her 2022 season. The forward played several games as a starter and substitute but made a bigger impact as a sub. When coming on around the hour mark, Doyle used her fresh energy to create problems for tired defenses. Had she been as effective as a starter, she likely would’ve received more starts this season and a higher rating for the season.

2023 Outlook

It’s hard to believe the Pride wouldn’t pick up the option on the 24-year-old forward, who fits in well with the team’s rebuilding strategy. She continued to improve as the season went on and, if she continues that development next season, she’ll likely earn a contract extension after her sophomore campaign.

