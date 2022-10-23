2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Erika Tymrak

The Orlando Pride acquired the rights to Erika Tymrak from Kansas City, along with midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir, on Jan. 30, 2021. In exchange, the Pride gave up the rights to Kristen Edmonds and a second-round draft pick. Tymrak had retired in January of 2020 but decided to return to her pro career, and the Pride signed her to a contract on Feb. 5 of last year, just days after acquiring her rights. The Pride picked up Tymrak’s 2022 contract option last December, following the 2021 season.

Let’s look back at Tymrak’s second year with the Pride.

Statistical Breakdown

Tymrak played in five of Orlando’s six matches in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, starting three of them, before a minor injury kept her out of the team’s last game in the competition. She logged 265 minutes in the Challenge Cup without contributing a goal or an assist, attempting just two unblocked shots and getting neither on target. She was successful on just one of eight crosses but she did manage 10 key passes in those five games, passing at a solid 80.9% rate overall, which dropped to 67.8% in the attacking half and only 40% on long passes. Defensively, she contributed two interceptions, an 83.3% tackle success rate, 63% duel success rate, and a 100% aerial duel success rate. She won three fouls, conceded only one, and was not booked.

In the regular season, Tymrak made 15 appearances (10 starts), logging 876 minutes — 300 more than last year. She did not score a goal on her 18 unblocked shots (10 on target), but did contribute two assists. Tymrak was successful on three of her 15 open-play crosses and tallied 18 key passes, passing at a 75.8% rate (72.7% on long passes), with 69.6% accuracy in the attacking half. Defensively, she contributed one clearance and seven interceptions, winning just 44.8% of her tackle attempts. She did well in duels, winning 59.8% of the time, and won half her aerial duels. She won 13 fouls while committing only four, and was booked twice.

Best Game

Tymrak helped the Pride overcome a 2-0 deficit on July 3 against Racing Louisville at Daytona International Speedway as the teams played as part of the 2022 Daytona SoccerFest. It was the first top-flight soccer game played at the iconic auto racing facility, and Tymrak helped the Pride rally for a 2-2 draw and a hard-fought point. She started the match and played 89 minutes — her longest outing of the season to that point, and bested only when she went the full 90 on four occasions later in the year when Orlando suffered a rash of injuries.

That day in Daytona, the veteran attacking midfielder led the Pride in shot attempts (3), chances created (4), cross attempts (4), and successful attacking third passes (12). Her 30 completed passes were second only to Megan Montefusco’s 49. Tymrak got one of her shots on target, completed passes at a 75% rate, had two ball recoveries, committed two fouls, and won one, while picking up one of her two yellow cards on the year. Her biggest contribution came in the final third of the match when she set up Darian Jenkins’ tying goal with this superb final pass through traffic in transition.

Tymrak nearly set up the game winner in the 80th minute in similar fashion, sending Jenkins through on goal again, but this time the shot was well saved by Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund. Despite not getting the winner, the Pride earned their first point under Interim Head Coach Seb Hines. That performance sparked a seven-game unbeaten streak that pulled Orlando back into contention for the postseason until a swoon late in the year from Aug. 26 on. Without Tymrak’s efforts against Louisville, that sequence of events may not have happened.

2022 Final Grade

Tymrak receives a 5.5 composite rating out of 10 for her 2022 season from The Mane Land. This was viewed as a disappointing season compared to her 2021 performance, in which she earned a 6.5 rating out of 10 from The Mane Land staff after a two-goal, one-assist campaign. She played in fewer matches than in 2021 but got more starts and played more minutes, yet she was less productive in terms of goal contributions and shooting accuracy. She had twice as many (unblocked) shot attempts this season but got a lower percentage on target and failed to put any in. The opportunities were there for Tymrak in greater quantity but the quality wasn’t quite what it was a year ago, accounting for a slip in her overall grade.

2023 Outlook

Tymrak has qualified for free agency under the new NWSL guidelines and is out of contract, so her future in Orlando is very much up in the air as of this writing. The Pride may try to re-sign the veteran player, who is a calming influence on the pitch and sets a good example for younger players. Experience is never a bad thing to have on the roster. At age 31, Tymrak still has some tread on the tires — she isn’t the oldest player from the 2022 roster, and we expect the team to try to hold onto a couple of those older teammates. She can still be a valuable role player, but if she returns, the Pride will want her to improve on her productivity with the minutes she’s given.

