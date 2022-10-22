2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Carrie Lawrence

Carrie Lawrence initially joined the Orlando Pride in 2019 as a training player. The University of Central Florida graduate then signed a short-term contract with the team for the 2020 NWSL Fall Series but didn’t appear. She signed her first full-season contract with the Pride in January 2021 on a one-year deal with a team option, making the 2022 NWSL season her second full year with the club.

Lawrence was a regular starter under former coach Amanda Cromwell at the beginning of the season but suffered a rib injury that saw her miss four games. When she returned under Interim Head Coach Seb Hines, Lawrence was in and out of the lineup. However, she regained her regular starting position at the end of the year when Megan Montefusco started playing in the defensive midfield.

Let’s take an in-depth look at Lawrence’s second full season with the Pride.

Statistical Breakdown

Lawrence took part in four of the Pride’s six games in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, starting three and recording 229 minutes. The center back did not score or assist on a goal, but she finished the pre-season tournament with six clearances, four blocks, and four interceptions. She was successful in seven of her 11 tackles (63.6%), 21 of her 38 duels (55.3%), and all three of her aerial duels. She completed 43 of 74 passes (58.1%) in the tournament and four of her 14 long passes (28.6%). Additionally, she completed two crosses, had two key passes, and took one off-target shot.

In the regular season, Lawrence made 14 appearances with 12 starts and recorded 1,114 minutes. She ended the regular season with 41 clearances, 11 blocks, and 19 interceptions. She was successful in 14 of her 20 tackles (70%), 34 of her 59 duels (57.6%), and three of her eight aerial duels (37.5%). Going forward, Lawrence did not record a goal or an assist, but she completed 425 of her 556 pass attempts (76.4%) and 49 of her 127 long passes (38.6%). She completed two crosses, made five key passes, and took two off-target shots.

Best Game

Lawrence’s best game of 2022 came on May 18 in a 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage in Cary, NC. The game came when Lawrence was in her best form of the season, starting five consecutive games alongside Montefusco. The center back ended the game with three interceptions and three successful tackles, both her second-highest totals of the season. She also contributed to the attack in the win, sending three crosses into the North Carolina box.

2022 Final Grade

The Mane Land staff gave Lawrence a grade of 6 for the 2022 season. The Pride defense was stronger when Lawrence was in the lineup and less so when the pairing was Montefusco and Toni Pressley. The center back was a regular starter early in the season but found herself in and out of the lineup when she returned from her rib injury. However, she was arguably the team’s best center back when she was on the field.

2023 Outlook

Lawrence signed a one-year contract in 2021 with an option for 2022. The Pride picked up that option, placing Lawrence out of contract following the season. However, it’s hard to believe that the Pride won’t do everything in their power to bring back the defender for the 2023 season. She’s still only 25 years old, meaning that her best years are still ahead of her. That fits in perfectly with the team’s rebuild strategy moving forward. Depending on what else Orlando does in the off-season, we expect, Lawrence to be among those battling for a starting center back position for the Pride when the 2023 NWSL preseason begins.

