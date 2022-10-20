2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Jordyn Listro

Jordyn Listro originally signed with the Orlando Pride on Jan. 15, 2021 after impressing then-head coach Marc Skinner during training and in the Fall Series. The Pride then turned around and traded the Canadian International 74 days later to the Kansas City Current for their natural third-round draft pick. That draft pick was sent to the North Carolina Courage for the rights to Deanne Rose, a Canadian international who plays for Reading in England. The merry-go-round continued when the Pride brought Listro back on May 7, when the Current didn’t pick up her option year.

Listro was brought in to provide some depth on a team that deeply needed it. She was familiar with the club, and was able to integrate quickly.

Let’s take a look back at the defensive midfielder’s season in review.

Statistical Breakdown

Listro didn’t rejoin the club until after the start of the regular season, and as such did not play in the 2022 Challenge Cup for the Orlando Pride. In the 2022 regular season, Listro made 19 appearances with 13 starts for a total of 1,233 minutes.

Listro was successful on 22 of 37 tackles, made 13 clearances, nine interceptions, one block, and won 59 of her 117 duels, including four of seven aerial duels. She completed 431 of her 531 passes for an 81.2% passing rate, and completed 13 of her 42 long passes with five key passes. On offense, Listro took one shot which was on target, provided one assist, but didn’t register a goal. She also suffered 15 fouls, committed 25 fouls, and earned four yellow cards.

Best Game

Listro’s best game came in the Orlando Pride’s 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage. It was her first start after rejoining the club, and she acquitted herself well in helping to defend against an admittedly depleted Courage side to preserve the victory. Listro went the full 90 minutes. She earned a foul, and committed two fouls, but that’s to be expected from someone that plays like Listro plays. The perfect example of her tenacious style of play came in the 30th minute when she won a misplaced goal kick and immediately sent the ball to Sydney Leroux, who missed her shot from the top of the box just wide of the goal.

2022 Final Grade

The Mane Land staff gave Listro a composite rating of 5 for the 2022 season. Listro was a known quantity that the Pride could bring on to shore up a midfield that needed reinforcements. Like many on the Pride, Listro might not start at some other NWSL clubs, but she is tenacious on the ball and provides some toughness in the defensive midfield. The Pride have lacked the toughness needed to compete in the NWSL for a few years now. Listro is a good depth player that can cause some havoc when on the pitch, whether coming off the bench or getting the start.

2023 Outlook

Listro signed a short-term contract through the end of 2022, and as such is out of contract at this point. Whether or not she stays with the Pride will depend on who the new coach is, and how other Pride midfielders develop. If Listro returns, she could contend for a starting spot, but like others, she needs to show some improvement. If Listro is not in Orlando, I expect she’ll catch on somewhere in 2023, as she did with the Pride in 2022.

