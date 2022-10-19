2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Haley Hanson

Haley Hanson joined the Orlando Pride on Aug. 18 in a trade with the Houston Dash. The Pride gave up $75,000 in Allocation Money and a second-round draft selection. She joined Orlando for the stretch run, making her debut with the Pride on Aug. 20 in a 2-1 win over Gotham FC.

Let’s take a look at her brief first season with Orlando.

Statistical Breakdown

Hanson appeared in six matches after joining the Pride, starting four and playing a total of 373 minutes. She did not score a goal or assist on one. She attempted two shots, but neither hit the target. She passed at a 73.8% rate, completing 118 of 160 attempts. Hanson committed four fouls without drawing one on the opposition and wasn’t booked as a member of the Pride. Because the NWSL website combines the season stats of players who played for multiple teams, I’m unable to get as in-depth as I’d like in regard to defensive stats.

Best Game

While there wasn’t a match that was decidedly better than others, I’m going to go with Hanson’s midfield start against San Diego at home. I thought Hanson did a good job of helping control the middle of the field throughout the first half, although her effectiveness in the second half wasn’t quite at that level. She posted one of her two shot attempts in the match, as well, which was one of only six by the team. Hanson also created a scoring chance, passed at a 76.7% rate, completed six passes in the attacking third — second on the team only to Gunny Jonsdottir’s seven — had two successful dribbles, and seven recoveries. She tied for the team lead with three aerials won, and finished with one tackle and one block. It was a solid all-around match for Hanson.

2022 Final Grade

Hanson receives a composite grade of 5 out of 10 for the 2022 season from The Mane Land staff. She barely qualified for a grade, clearing the minutes played threshold by just 13. She had some outings that were good and others that were a bit rough, but that kind of inconsistency isn’t surprising, given she was acclimating to a new team. Playing a little fullback and a little midfield, it’s unclear how the Pride see her as a player going forward, unless it’s to fill in gaps wherever they exist.

2023 Outlook

Per the Orlando Pride’s game notes, Hanson is signed through the 2023 season, so we expect her back in purple next year. Hanson provides depth at a couple of different positions, and it’s always valuable to have versatility on the bench. Whether she can become a consistent starter may largely depend on her ability to impress whoever the next Pride head coach turns out to be.

Previous Season in Review Articles (Date Posted)