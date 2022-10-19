Orlando City‘s season is over. The Lions were unceremoniously dumped by a team from a city where they call goals “buts” and they put mayonnaise on their cheeseburgers — on purpose! Orlando may have fallen to CF Montreal but that was a game that could have gone either way and it illustrates the importance of winning enough in the regular season to host games in the postseason. We break down the Lions’ 2-0 loss to the Clubfoots and make our selections for Man of the Match. We also check in on our predictions to see how well we prognosticated the outcome.

After a little discussion about the season and the knee-jerk reactions some folks had to the bitter finality of the 2022 campaign, we reflect on how things went pretty well this year, all things considered, and how it sets up 2023.

After that, we embark on our annual “stays or goes” predictions for both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride. If you’re not familiar with this, it’s what we do after every season, going through the roster, touching on each player’s contract status (as best we can, in some cases), and trying to predict which players will be back and which ones won’t (and sometimes opining a bit about it).

This week’s mailbag asked us about other teams and sports we follow, whether Oscar Pareja’s job is in jeopardy, and which front office personnel we’d swap out if we could. We’re not sure really how to answer that last one but we gave it a go anyway. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Programming note: We’ll be taking next week off to recharge our batteries a bit, unless some news breaks that we feel we must address without waiting a week. That could take many forms, but it might just be the end-of-season contract decisions, the hiring of an Orlando Pride coach, or something of that nature. But we really hope we’re going to be off next week!

Here’s how No. 316 went down:

0:15 - The season is over and everything is bad forever, or at least until it becomes good again. Our thoughts on the CF Montreal match, how it unfolded, and on the 2022 Orlando City season in general.

32:49 - It’s time for our annual walk through the Orlando City and Pride rosters to try to figure out which players will stay and which ones will be gone when opening day arrives in 2023. There’s a lot less guesswork involved when you have the actual contract durations, but there are no guarantees!

1:29:35 - The mailbag has a little bit of a defeatist tone overall this week but we’re more than capable of meeting it with a stiff upper lip.