2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Parker Roberts

A year ago, the Orlando Pride traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to Kansas City for the discovery rights of midfielder Parker Roberts and signed her to a deal for the remainder of the 2021 season. Reuniting with her college coach, Becky Burleigh, Roberts did enough to earn a new two-year contract in March that takes her through the 2023 season. The former Gator was placed on the club’s supplemental roster.

Following the Challenge Cup, Roberts only managed to play a few minutes in the regular season. She might have had a chance to work her way into the lineup if not for a foot injury sustained in July that kept her out for the remainder of the season.

Let’s take a look back at her season, which was cut short due to injury.

Statistical Breakdown

Roberts made three three appearances in the 2022 Challenge Cup, with one start, for a total of 100 minutes. She was successful on two of her four tackles, made six clearances, four interceptions, and won eight of her 16 duels. She completed 36 of her 44 passes for an 81.8% passing rate, and completed three of her five long passes with one key pass. She also committed one foul, and suffered one foul.

In the regular season Roberts made one appearance in 2022 as a late substitute in the 5-0 loss to the Houston Dash on June 3. She played a total of 14 minutes, committed one foul, had one tackle, and won 25% of her four duels. She completed five of her six passes for an 83.3% passing rate.

Best Game

Roberts’ best game came in her only start in the 1-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage. The Pride spent the first half on defense, dealing with North Carolina’s press, but they did not concede a goal. She did have one errant pass that amounted to nothing for the Courage, however, Roberts mostly acquitted herself well. She was subbed off to start the second half, and those 45 minutes were her longest stretch of play in 2022.

2022 Final Grade

Due to the small sample size, Roberts receives a grade of incomplete for the 2022 season. She had more playing time in the Challenge Cup when Amanda Cromwell was trying to see which players she wanted for her starting 11. In addition to her one regular-season appearance, she was on the bench for three other matches, but didn’t make it onto the pitch. There’s not a lot to go on, given there is no way to know if Roberts could have earned more playing time after she sustained a season-ending foot injury.

2023 Outlook

The Pride will have a new coach for 2023, and that gives an opportunity to every player on the roster to earn a spot in the starting lineup. With Roberts under contract through 2023, we can expect that she will be fighting for a spot on the senior roster when the Pride’s preseason camp opens. What she does with that chance may be determined by how well she has recovered from her injury. If she is 100%, then she will most likely see some playing time next season.

