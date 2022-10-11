Lion Links: 10/11/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone! What a Tuesday it is, as Orlando City punched its ticket to the playoffs for the third straight season over the weekend. The road won’t be an easy one, but once you’re in the dance, anything can happen. There’s a lot of important stuff to cover today, so let’s jump right in.

Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene Terminated

After finishing its investigation into Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell and Assistant Coach Sam Greene, the National Women’s Soccer League terminated both of their contracts on Monday. The investigation found that allegations of verbal abuse, favoritism, and retaliatory conduct had some basis to them, and the pair are now gone from the team. They will not be able to work in the league again until they have been approved by the league commissioner and take part in a series of mandatory trainings, as well as acknowledging wrongdoing and demonstrating a desire and commitment to change. Cromwell made a Twitter post denying wrongdoing and defending herself. The Pride now start the search for the team’s next head coach.

Lions Earn Weekly Honors

A pair of Orlando City players received some recognition for their efforts in OCSC’s Decision Day victory over the Columbus Crew. Junior Urso earned a starting spot in the most recent edition of the MLS Team of the Week, while Facundo Torres nabbed a spot on the bench. Urso grabbed the Lions’ first goal with a great turn and shot into the far corner, while growing into the game very well after a sluggish start. Torres scored the penalty kick that won the game for Orlando City, and like Urso, he became more of a threat offensively as the game went on. I gave both players a grade of 7 out of 10 on the day, and they were worthy inclusions on the TotW in a game where Orlando City needed a win.

Columbus Fires Caleb Porter

Speaking of Sunday’s victory over the Crew, Orlando’s victory proved to be the final nail in Caleb Porter’s coffin, as Columbus fired him on Monday. Porter spent four years in Ohio and notched a 45-43-37 record during the regular season. His highlight came with an MLS Cup during the 2020 season, with a convincing and commanding victory over the Seattle Sounders. The Crew have missed the playoffs in both of the following seasons, however, and the team’s propensity for dropping points from winning positions late in games this year proved to be too much for a talented team to overcome. This potentially gives Columbus time to find a new head coach before off-season roster decisions are due on Nov. 14.

Scouting the Spanish Women’s National Team

The United States Women’s National Team has a final game to play before the conclusion of the current international window, with the Yanks set to take on Spain this afternoon. The USWNT is 3-0-0 all-time against the Spaniards, who are currently embroiled in controversy as 15 players have refused call-ups amid complaints about coach Jorge Vilda. On the field, they line up in a traditional 4-3-3, and like to get the ball out wide to the wings and build possession slowly. The USWNT may have some joy on the counterattack, as well as from wide areas. With a squad severely depleted by the holdouts, the Yanks are expected to win this one comfortably.

Free Kicks

ESPN gave Orlando City a C+ for the club’s MLS end-of-season report card.

Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Laurence Wyke has been suspended for 12 games for doing something people shouldn’t do.

Wrexham AFC will have its FA Cup game shown on ESPN2.

BREAKING: ＥＳＰＮ２ is broadcasting Wrexham's FA Cup game against Blyth Spartans this Saturday. YES ESPN2!



The kickoff time has been moved so ESPN2 could air the game live on US TV. #WxmAFC #WrexhamFX



Exclusive details - https://t.co/0WBGeXCZ87 pic.twitter.com/QnE0WkaLoL — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) October 10, 2022

Antoine Griezmann has rejoined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on a permanent deal after agreeing on a transfer fee for the on-loan attacker.

The Football Association is reviewing an incident that took place between Liverpool and Arsenal players during Sunday’s game between the two teams.

